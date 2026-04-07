Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Northwest Ontario Prospectors Association Showcase in Thunder Bay from April 8 to April 9, 2026, hosted at the Valhalla Inn. The Company will meet with investors and the mining community at exhibit B42. In addition, Bold's VP Exploration Coleman Robertson will give an update on the Company's recent exploration activities during a talk titled "Advancing Precious and Base Metal Projects Between Atikokan and Shebandowan," on Wednesday, April 8, at 3:10 p.m. This year's theme at the NWOPA Showcase is "30 Years of Highlighting the Exploration of Northwest Ontario."

Bruce MacLachlan, Bold's President and COO, stated, "We are looking forward to meeting with investors and the Northwest Ontario mining community at NWOPA. It's always a great event to connect with the community and 'talk rocks' in advance of a busy and exciting field season."

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

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Source: Bold Ventures Inc.