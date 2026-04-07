

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a slightly positive start and a subsequent fall below the flat line, UK's benchmark index FTSE 100 moved modestly higher Tuesday morning but retreated again in cautious trade with investors closely tracking news about U.S.-Iran conflict.



The FTSE 100 was down 13.78 points or 0.13% at 10,422.51 a few minutes ago.



Games Workshop climbed 3.2%. Scottish Mortgage and Pearson gained 2.85% and 2.7%, respectively. Airtel Africa, Imperial Brands, Berkeley Group Holdings, Mondi, JD Sports Fashion, Autotrader Group, Diageo, Whitbread, The Sage Group and Bunzl moved up 1.5%-2.3%.



Croda International, Smiths Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Relx, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Admiral Group, Rightmove, British American Tobacco, Vodafone Group and Kingfisher also moved notably higher.



Rolls-Royce Holdings, Melrose Industries, Babcock International, 3i Group, BAE Systems, GSK, AstraZeneca and Endeavour Mining lost 1%-3%.



Data from S&P Global showed the S&P Global UK Composite PMI was revised down sharply to 50.3 in March, below both the preliminary estimate of 51 and February's 53.7, marking the slowest business activity growth in six months.



The S&P Global UK Services PMI was revised lower to 50.5 in March from a flash estimate of 51.2, down from February's 53.9.



A report from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed new car registrations in the UK rose 6.6% yoy to 380,627 in March 2026, following a 7.2% gain in February.



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