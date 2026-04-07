The VARIPULSE Pro Platform features a new pulse sequence designed to streamline procedures and enhance workflow efficiencyi,ii

VARIPULSE Pro to be featured at EHRA 2026 alongside VARIPURE 12-month interim data

Johnson Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced the launch of VARIPULSE Pro in Europe following CE Mark approval, further advancing its pulsed field ablation (PFA) portfolio. This new pulse sequence marks the next evolution of the VARIPULSE Platform and is designed to improve procedural efficiencyi,ii while reinforcing its established safetyiii and effectivenessiv profile.

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VARIPULSE Pro Catheter

VARIPULSE Pro introduces a new pulse sequence with a lower temperature profile1,2,i and an ablation that is 5 times faster than the previous sequence3,ii, while achieving equivalent lesions4,v. Building on the proven precisionvi,vii and safety profileiii of the VARIPULSE platform, VARIPULSE Pro integrates seamlessly with the CARTO 3 System, utilizing advanced mapping capabilities, including tissue proximity indicators for precise lesion deliveryvi,vii. With initial cases performed under the VARIPURE multicenter, prospective, postmarket follow-up study, the company is committed to generate rigorous evidence through VARIPURE and additional clinical studies during the commercial phase of the launch.

"In our early experience, VARIPULSE Pro has been exceptionally smooth and easy to use," said Tom De Potter5, M.D., Head of Electrophysiology and Associate Director of the Heart Center, OLV Hospital, Aalst, Belgium. "The speed is particularly striking and contributes to more efficient procedures without compromising precisionii. The integration with CARTO mapping and intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) facilitate accurate positioning and consistent lesion delivery4, contributing to a very positive procedural experience."

"The introduction of VARIPULSE Pro in Europe reflects our commitment to advancing our PFA platforms through continuous innovation, enhancing procedural experience while maintaining the consistency and precision physicians expect from the VARIPULSE Platform," said Michael Bodner, Company Group Chair, Electrophysiology Neurovascular, MedTech, Johnson Johnson. "This launch demonstrates our dedication to continuously evolving PFA technologies based on real-world learnings and our scientific expertise, supporting physicians to deliver high-quality care and improved patient outcomes."

The company will feature the VARIPULSE Pro Platform at the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) annual meeting, including live case demonstrations, hands-on training sessions, and professional education. In addition, 12-month interim results from the ongoing VARIPURE study evaluating pulsed field ablation with the VARIPULSE Platform will be presented at the EHRA PFA Summit by Dr. Daniel Scherr6. For more information on Johnson Johnson's activities at EHRA 2026, visit here.

This milestone underscores Johnson Johnson's focus on innovation grounded in scientific expertise and real-world experience. With atrial fibrillation being the most common cardiac arrhythmia affecting more than 50 million people worldwideviii and continuing to grow in prevalence, the company is leading the science and championing the evolution of PFA.

VARIPULSE Pro is not currently approved in the United States.

Cardiovascular Solutions from Johnson Johnson MedTech

Across Johnson Johnson, we are tackling the world's most complex and pervasive health challenges. Through a cardiovascular portfolio that provides healthcare professionals with advanced mapping and navigation, miniaturized tech, and precise ablation we are addressing conditions with significant unmet needs such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, stroke, and atrial fibrillation. We are the global leaders in heart recovery, circulatory restoration, and the treatment of heart rhythm disorders, as well as an emerging leader in neurovascular care, committed to taking on two of the leading causes of death worldwide in heart failure and stroke. For more, visit this website.

About Johnson Johnson

At Johnson Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and cardiovascular solutions at https://www.jnjmedtech.com/. Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to VARIPULSE Pro. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; uncertainty of commercial success for new products; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and global health care reforms and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson Johnson. Johnson Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson Johnson and its affiliates 2026. All rights reserved. M_EM_ELP_GNTR_4142

___________________________ 1 Compared to current VARIPULSE 2 When compared to other competitive PF devices 3 When compared to first version of VARIPULSE 4 In preclinical testing 5 Dr. De Potter is a consultant for Johnson Johnson. Dr. De Potter was not compensated for this authorship contribution. 6 Dr. Scherr served as a study investigator and as a consultant for Johnson Johnson. Dr. Scherr was not compensated for this authorship contribution.

___________________________ i Zito E, Mansour M, Reddy VY, et al. Assessment of temperature dynamics in pulsed field ablation with a variable-loop circular catheter: a comparative analysis of waveform configurations and irrigation rates in specimens of bovine ventricular myocardium. Europace. 2025;27:euaf278. doi:10.1093/europace/euaf278. ii VARIPULSE Pulse Field Ablations in an in vitro model: temperature characterization of sequence 2 at 30 mL/min vs commercial sequence 1 at 4 mL/min and 30 mL/min. Engineering report. Report No. 502270676. iii Almorad A, Vetta G, Della Rocca DG, et al. Real-world experience of atrial fibrillation ablation using a variable-loop circular catheter: a single-centre study. Europace. 2025;27(Suppl 1):i291. iv Porterfield C, Krishnan K, Saleem M, Steckman D, Ebinger M, Gampa A, et al. Real-world safety profile of a multi-electrode variable loop pulsed-field ablation catheter. Presented at: Kansas City Heart Rhythm Symposium 2025; August 16 2025; Overland Park (Kansas City), KS. v Di Biase L, Hsu J, Bhardwaj R, et al. Effect of pulsed field timing sequence and electrode cooling on ablation safety and efficacy surrogates: a preclinical study. Manuscript submitted for publication. 2026. vi Di Biase L, Marazzato J, Gomez T, et al. Application repetition and electrode-tissue contact result in deeper lesions using a pulsed-field ablation circular variable loop catheter. Europace. 2024;26(9):euae220. doi:10.1093/europace/euae220. vii Duytschaever M, De Potter T, Grimaldi M, et al. Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Using a Novel Variable-Loop Biphasic Pulsed Field Ablation Catheter Integrated With a 3-Dimensional Mapping System: 1-Year Outcomes of the Multicenter inspIRE Study. Circ Arrhythm Electrophysiol. 2023 Mar;16(3):e011780. viii Mensah, G, Fuster, V, Murray, C. et al. Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risks, 1990-2022. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2023 Dec, 82 (25) 2350-2473.

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