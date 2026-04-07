ClearSign Technologies Corporation to Participate in Water Tower Research Insights Conference on April 15th 2026

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and safety, and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jim Deller, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Insights Conference taking place on April 15, 2026, at 3:10 pm ET.

The presentation will be hosted by WTR Analyst, Peter Gastreich - Managing Director at Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:

Company Overview and Strategy

How the Technology Works

Competitive Advantages

Pipeline and Order Trajectory

Registration for the event can be found here: EVENT REGISTRATION LINK

The WTR Insights Conference is a virtual event designed for investors seeking direct access to company management teams and differentiated insights across innovative businesses spanning all sectors covered by Water Tower Research. Through a series of fireside chat discussions and curated post-event engagement opportunities, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of each company's strategy, competitive positioning, and long-term growth outlook.

Advance registration is encouraged to secure access to the full agenda, company lineup, and live sessions, as well as on-demand replays following the event

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

About Water Tower Research

Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present. More info can be found here: www.watertowerresearch.com

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-technologies-corporation-to-participate-in-water-tower-resear-1155414