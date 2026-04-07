Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Announces Philip Oakley and Kenneth Rogers as Members of Strategic Advisory Board

New Strategic Advisory Board Members Will Focus on Developing Strategies for National Security, IC, Federal Agencies and Defense Sectors

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Sekur Private Data, Inc. , a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, private communications, and defense communications company serving enterprise, government, and defense clients, and wholly owned subsidiary of Sekur Private Data ( OTCQB:SWISF )(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointments of the first two of several Strategic Advisory Board members.

The Board is expected to grow to other members in the coming weeks and months, to complement the various sectors Sekur is planning to offer its secure communications solutions and capabilities. The Strategic Advisory Board will first focus on Government and Federal Agencies, Law Enforcement, Intelligence Community, Defense and Special Operations sectors, reflecting the need for new capabilities to offer communications for Controlled Unclassified Information in various government sectors.

The Company is pleased to announce the following people as members of the Strategic Advisory Board.

Philip A. Oakley - Clearance Level TS/SCI

Philip Oakley is a highly decorated intelligence professional and entrepreneur, holding dual master's degrees in Strategic Intelligence and National Security from the Joint Military Intelligence College and Naval War College respectively, alongside further graduate qualifications in Education Administration. He is a Certified Intelligence Community Officer, Certified Imagery Analyst, and Certified Counterintelligence Agent - credentials that underpin a career spanning elite military intelligence, academia, and private enterprise.

His military career placed him at the highest levels of national security. Based at the Pentagon, Philip prepared and delivered intelligence briefings to the President, Vice President, Secretary of Defense, and Joint Chiefs of Staff, producing over 200 threat assessments to senior leadership. He was notably hand-picked by the Joint Staff J2 to attend the Naval War College - a rare distinction for an Army officer - where he authored a seminal paper recommending the establishment of a Homeland Defense Agency, a concept realized shortly after in the creation of the Department of Homeland Security. During a critical North Korea standoff, he developed an intelligence exchange program that increased production by over 200%, briefing General Officers and the Undersecretary of Defense directly.

Philip was assigned to duty stations including but not limited to the National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC), Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Bolling Air Force Base, US Forces Korea, and the J2 Pentagon. Among his assignments, he was leading an element that prepared the Daily Intelligence Briefings for the Secretary of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and provided briefings to the President of the United States, is also a certified Intelligence Community Officer (ICO). Philip has numerous military awards including Multiple Army Accommodation Medals, Good Conduct Medals, Meritorious Service Medals, and several Defense Meritorious Service Medals. In academia, Philip served as both Adjunct and Full-Time Professor of Strategic Intelligence at the Joint Military Intelligence College, developing curriculum for over thirty courses and mentoring dozens of graduate thesis committees. He also was personally chosen by the Commanding General of the US Army Intelligence School to shape requirements for Army-wide strategic intelligence officers.

As founder and CEO of i3 Integrative Creative Solutions, Philip has translated this extraordinary background into a thriving Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business, building sales teams that have exceeded $1.6 billion over 15 years, delivering cutting-edge technology solutions - including Palantir, IBM, and Pixia - to federal, state, and intelligence community clients.

Philip Oakley stated, "I was honored to be asked to be part of the Sekur Strategic Advisory Board. Over the last 16 years I've been part of several technology companies' sales and success in federal sales spaces with over US$1.6 billion in sales within my group of companies. Besides the technical differentiators that will greatly impact the controlled but unclassified information ("CUI") environment, Sekur has assembled an amazing team of federal experienced individuals, joining in the coming weeks. The soon-to-be announced names greatly enhance the credibility of this amazing technology. Simply put, the investment in the federal team speaks volumes about the direction this innovative company is headed in."

Kenneth D. Rogers (Ken Rogers)

Ken Rogers is a seasoned senior government and technology executive with a rare blend of experience across five U.S. federal agencies, multinationals, startups, and global NGOs. He retired in 2024 from the U.S. State Department and was awarded the prestigious Director General's Cup during the Foreign Affairs Day Celebration in 2025. This award recognizes individuals from the contemporary generation of career civil and foreign service employees who have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment and was only issued to two members in 2024.??

With over 15 years at the U.S. Department of State, where he rose to serve as Deputy CIO for Business Management and Planning, IT Comptroller, and Chief Digital Strategist. In these roles he held direct budgetary responsibility of approximately US$1.3 billion while overseeing a global $3.8 billion IT portfolio spanning 85,000 personnel across more than 300 locations worldwide. He led IT strategic workforce planning, acquisitions, enterprise architecture, and portfolio management, while serving as the primary liaison between the State Department, the White House, and the Office of Management and Budget. Key achievements included implementing FITARA, developing the Department's cloud strategy, and re-engineering IT acquisition across the organisation.

Prior to his State Department tenure, Ken served as Chief Information Officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Science & Technology Directorate, where he oversaw a $75 million IT portfolio supporting a $1.3 billion homeland security R&D organization. His remit encompassed IT investments, infrastructure, interoperability across DHS labs, DOE National Labs, and Academic Centers of Excellence, ensuring full regulatory compliance across a complex and sensitive technology environment.

Alongside his government roles, Ken served as Faculty Chair for Cyberspace Strategies at the National Defense University's College of Information and Cyberspace, educating military, civilian, and international leaders on securing and managing information technology at the enterprise level. He has also advised foreign governments on national IT governance strategies, reflecting a breadth of influence that extends well beyond domestic policy.

Ken was immediately attracted to Sekur's solutions set because of its ability to provide more secure communications between the Department of States and its diplomatic counterparts in over 200 countries using voice and video call, messaging and email capabilities. These tools also provide other civilian agencies with similar needed capabilities including the Department of Homeland Security's engagement with first responders' nationwide.



Ken Rogers stated, "I am honored to be part of the Sekur leadership team and look forward to bringing this groundbreaking secure messaging and communications platform to industry and government. Sekur delivers a world-class end-to-end encrypted solution designed to ensure that sensitive documents and information are shared only with their intended audiences-privately, securely, and with confidence."

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur, commented: "We are honored to welcome Philip Oakley and Kenneth Rogers to our Strategic Advisory Board. Their expertise will be instrumental in introducing Sekur's secure communications capabilities across the Defense, Intelligence Community, Law Enforcement, and Federal spaces - particularly in filling the void that exists in the Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) space. We look forward to expanding the board and working toward becoming an essential provider of secure communications to all who serve the U.S. Government, domestically and globally." Core Defense & Government Communications Solutions:

Sekur delivers mission-critical secure communications operable within and outside the Sekur network, bypassing traditional telecom infrastructure and eliminating exposure to interception, phone record hacking, and network surveillance. No Sekur solution data mines or location tracks users. All solutions are built on proprietary architecture with zero reliance on Big Tech infrastructure or open-source coding - engineered for defense, intelligence, and federal agency operational environments. Government solutions are provided with an on-premises infrastructure for data sovereignty.

SekurMail: A defense-grade encrypted email solution built for personnel operating at the highest levels of government and military command. With zero Big Tech reliance, no tracking, and proprietary encryption, it ensures mission-sensitive communications remain strictly confidential for both sender and recipient. Capabilities include SekurSend/SekurReply for secure transmission to non-Sekur users without compromising identities or content, full email delivery control, automatic data export, file transfer, custom domain support, and active countermeasures against phishing and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks.

SekurMessenger: A hardened field-ready secure messaging platform featuring end-to-end encryption, self-destructing messages, encrypted file transfers, encrypted voice recordings, and compliance archiving. Supports cross-network secure communications capabilities with non-Sekur users via Chat-by-Invite. Each operator is assigned a unique Sekur ID for contact vetting, with no phone number required - preserving anonymity and operational security.

SekurVPN: A defense-grade VPN leveraging military-standard encryption and proprietary HeliX technology, with capabilities providing secure internet access and identity protection and obfuscation for personnel operating in sensitive, forward, or hostile environments, with zero data logging.

SekurRelay: A command-level enterprise email solution that splits an organisation's domain, enabling secure communications at the executive or command level without requiring full organizational migration - eliminating a critical barrier to large-scale defense and government deployment.

SekurVoice: A fully encrypted Voice and Video communications platform built on proprietary HeliX data transfer technology and capability, engineered to defeat telecom network tracing and resist Pegasus-style malware intrusion. Call-by-Invite capability via SMS or sekur/send email ensures controlled operator access, with each user assigned a Sekur ID for operational vetting and no phone number required - purpose-built for Controlled Unclassified Information and covert and classified-adjacent communications.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, defense communications, and privacy solutions provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, defense and federal agencies, businesses, and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With capabilities such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides a reliable and secure means of digital communication and data storage for Controlled Unclassified Information (CIU), classified-adjacent and civilian communications use, grounded in Swiss privacy standards with on-premises infrastructure for government agencies, allowing for data sovereignty. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally, and through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089 serving governments, defense institutions, federal agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Sekur's main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: investors@sekur.com

www.sekurprivatedata.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-announces-philip-oakley-and-kenneth-rogers-as-1155440