Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) ("Daura" or the "Company"), a South American gold exploration company, is pleased to announce it has engaged Kaitlin Taylor as a third-party investor relations Consultant.

Ms. Taylor, based in Toronto, Ontario, is a seasoned investor relations executive in the mining industry. Ms. Taylor's background includes corporate communications, disclosure management, capital markets strategy and executive advisory. Ms. Taylor will assist the Company in supporting its investor communications, investor relations, investor engagement and digital communications activities. Ms. Taylor has been engaged for an initial six-month period beginning April 8, 2026, which term may be extended by mutual agreement. Ms. Taylor will be paid a monthly fee of $8,000 per month, plus 150,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share, vesting quarterly. Ms. Taylor is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company other than the foregoing options. Ms. Taylor's engagement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Daura Gold Corp.

Daura Gold Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-impact gold and silver assets in South America.

In Peru, the Company holds a 100% undivided interest in over 16,900 hectares of mineral concessions in the prolific Ancash region, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and the 2,900 hectares of contiguous concessions at Libélulas, which is the primary focus of ongoing exploration activities.

In Argentina, Daura has entered into a binding letter agreement with Latin Metals Inc. to earn up to an 80% interest in the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Project, located in the prolific Deseado Massif. This region hosts numerous producing mines and advanced-stage projects, including Cerro Negro, San José, and Cap Oeste. The project benefits from established infrastructure, strong community support, and active exploration programs, including drilling and IP geophysical surveys.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mark Sumner

Chairman & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release main contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291432

Source: Daura Gold Corp.