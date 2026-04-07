Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Expands Enterprise Climate Platform Through Strategic Partnership with carbon-connect AG

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions provider operating across compliance and voluntary carbon markets, today announced a strategic collaboration with carbon-connect AG ("carbon-connect"), a Switzerland-based greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting and sustainability advisory firm.

The collaboration marks a continued expansion of Karbon-X's enterprise climate platform, strengthening its carbon measurement, decarbonization advisory, and ongoing monitoring capabilities for corporate and regulated clients.

Karbon-X will lead commercial engagement and client integration, incorporating carbon-connect's technical expertise into its end-to-end climate solutions framework.

The enhanced service offering includes:

Full Scope 1,2, and 3 emissions accounting

Emissions abatement planning and implementation

Country-specific compliance, ESG, and sustainability reporting

Product carbon quantification and lifecycle assessments

Event carbon footprinting

Strategic sustainability implementation support

As regulatory requirements evolve and disclosure standards become more rigorous, organizations are seeking integrated partners capable of supporting both emissions measurement and market execution. This collaboration supports Karbon-X's strategy to expand enterprise-grade service offerings and deepen multi-year client engagements. By strengthening its advisory and quantification infrastructure, Karbon-X enhances its ability to support clients across the full carbon management lifecycle from baseline assessment through to compliance trading, credit procurement, and long-term carbon strategy.

"This collaboration expands the depth, precision, and scalability of our enterprise carbon platform," said James Cahalin, Chief Revenue Officer of Karbon-X. "As climate regulation and corporate accountability continue to advance, organizations require defensible carbon accounting paired with actionable implementation strategies. Expanding these capabilities allows us to support larger mandates, deepen client engagement, and increase the value we deliver to our combined customers."

carbon-connect AG, headquartered in Volketswil, Switzerland, provides corporate GHG accounting and sustainability advisory services to organizations seeking to measure, manage, and reduce emissions across operations and value chains.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Karbon-X as it continues to scale its enterprise climate infrastructure," said Pascal Freudenreich, Chief Executive Officer of carbon-connect AG. "Together, we are enabling organizations to move from emissions measurement to structured decarbonization planning with clarity, credibility, and operational rigor."

The collaboration further advances Karbon-X's strategy of building scalable, enterprise-grade climate infrastructure across compliance markets, voluntary markets, and project development, and enables integrated service delivery across measurement, reduction, and market execution, reinforcing its role as an integrated partner for organizations navigating the global energy transition.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally. Learn more at www.karbon-x.com

About carbon-connect AG

carbon-connect AG is a Switzerland-based greenhouse gas accounting and sustainability advisory firm specializing in corporate carbon footprinting, ESG reporting, and decarbonization strategy development. Learn more at www.carbon-connect.ch/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Karbon-X undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contacts

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-expands-enterprise-climate-platform-through-strategic-partnership-with-ca-1154836