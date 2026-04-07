New to The Street Resigns Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Continue Long-Form Interview Series, Outdoor Media Campaigns and Accredited Investor Events

Three Consecutive Years of Ongoing Predictable Media Partnership

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running sponsored business television brands, proudly announces the re-signing of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections.

The renewed agreement extends a multi-year strategic media partnership between New to The Street and Acurx, continuing a comprehensive, multi-platform campaign that includes long-form television interviews, iconic outdoor billboard placements, and exclusive accredited investor events.

As part of the expanded engagement, Acurx will continue to be featured in:

Monthly long-form executive interviews across New to The Street's full media platform

Nationwide broadcasts on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business as sponsored programming

High-impact outdoor billboard campaigns across Times Square and the New York City Financial District

Curated accredited investor events hosted in New York City

New to The Street has also previously produced a full 30-minute biography-format feature on Acurx, highlighting the company's scientific innovation, leadership, and clinical progress.

Clinical Momentum and Strategic Positioning

Acurx recently announced a new clinical trial program for its lead antibiotic candidate, ibezapolstat (IBZ), targeting patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI). The program is designed to support advancement into Phase 3 international clinical trials, with the potential to redefine treatment by addressing both acute infection and recurrence prevention with a single agent.

Phase 2 data demonstrated:

96% clinical cure rate in acute CDI patients

Zero recurrence observed during follow-up

Preservation of the gut microbiome, a key differentiator versus current standard-of-care antibiotics

The new trial will focus on patients with multiple recurrences, with enrollment expected to begin later this year. If successful, ibezapolstat could become the first antibiotic to demonstrate clinical success in both treatment and prevention of CDI recurrence.

The program has received FDA Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations, along with SME designation from the European Medicines Agency, reinforcing its regulatory and clinical significance.

Executive Commentary

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street, stated:

"We have been working with Acurx Pharmaceuticals and David Luci and his team for years. Our collaboration has included a full biography-format 30-minute show, as well as ongoing monthly long-form interviews across our entire platform. Combined with our outdoor billboard dominance and accredited investor events, we continue to deliver a powerful and predictable media platform that supports Acurx's growth and visibility in the public markets."

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS) that blocks the active site of the Gram-positive-specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death.

Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates targeting Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP), and Bacillus anthracis (anthrax; a Bioterrorism Category A Threat-Level pathogen).

Acurx's lead product candidate, ibezapolstat, for the treatment of C. difficile infection is Phase 3 ready, with plans underway to begin international clinical trials. The Company's preclinical pipeline includes development of an oral product candidate for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI), alongside a parallel program targeting inhaled anthrax.

To learn more, visit www.acurxpharma.com.

About NewsOut

NewsOut is a next-generation video press release platform delivering anchor-led news coverage from premier financial locations. NewsOut produces, distributes, and amplifies corporate news through short-form video content across digital and television channels.

Through its strategic integration with New to The Street, the combined YouTube ecosystem reaches over 5.1 million subscribers, offering one of the most powerful digital distribution platforms for public and private company visibility.

The NewsOut Channel currently has over 680,000 subscribers and continues to grow rapidly:

https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=Elv6uZGUPXFd-Zd.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier business television brand broadcasting as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, reaching over 200 million homes weekly across the U.S., MENA, and Latin America. With over 4.5 million YouTube subscribers and a combined digital audience exceeding five million across its platforms, New to The Street delivers long-form interviews, earned media, outdoor advertising, and investor engagement through its proprietary Predictable Media platform.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Communications Lead

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-resigns-acurx-pharmaceuticals-inc.-nasdaq-acxp-to-continue-l-1155480