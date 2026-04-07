Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Galactic Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGAU) ("Galactic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a helicopter - Borne VTEM and Horizontal Magnetic Gradiometer Geophysical Survey designed to investigate the mineral potential across the Company's Hardrock West Properties in the Geraldton, Ontario area. The Company is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

The approximately 2,000 line/km (150m spacing) airborne geophysics program will evaluate key Orogenic Faults encompassing more than 85 kms of strike length on the Hardrock West Properties. In addition, the high-resolution data is expected to identify secondary structures, conductive and magnetic anomalies, and refine drill targets.

The airborne program will also provide important data to support the previously announced (March 3, 2026 news) integrated interpretation of historical exploration data and district-scale structural and geophysical analysis. This extensive data compilation-work conducted by Exploration Machine Inc. identified property-wide controls on gold mineralization linking multiple target areas across the property and provide important framework for target generation and exploration prioritization.

Priority Targets

The property area was divided into 19 subareas and systematically evaluated. The following high-priority targets have been identified for near-term advancement:





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1 - Anchor Targets (Near-Term Drilling)

Kowalski Lake: Strong historical drill intercepts from a severely under-drilled system where recommended follow-up was never completed. Favorable structural setting near a Paint Lake Fault flexure and major fault intersections.

Strong historical drill intercepts from a severely under-drilled system where recommended follow-up was never completed. Favorable structural setting near a Paint Lake Fault flexure and major fault intersections.

Solomon's Pillars: Strong soil anomaly coincident with a historical prospect on the Watson Lake Fault, where recommended follow-up was never completed. Favorable structural geometry including flexure and splay development, with very limited drilling within the anomaly to date.

Tier 2 - High-Priority Targets (Advancing toward Drilling)

Trench Lake: Repeated high-grade surface results over decades along Paint Lake Fault corridor. Historical drilling incomplete with portions unassayed.

Repeated high-grade surface results over decades along Paint Lake Fault corridor. Historical drilling incomplete with portions unassayed.

Turkey Lake & Wildgoose South: On trend with the nearby Hardrock Gold camp, with high-grade historical drilling near claim boundaries. Structurally favorable but masked by overburden. Standout lake sediment anomaly.

On trend with the nearby Hardrock Gold camp, with high-grade historical drilling near claim boundaries. Structurally favorable but masked by overburden. Standout lake sediment anomaly.

Angle-Watson Lake: Along the same structure as past-producing mines west of the property. Multiple high-grade surface occurrences and demonstrated gold system with arsenopyrite association.

Along the same structure as past-producing mines west of the property. Multiple high-grade surface occurrences and demonstrated gold system with arsenopyrite association.

Kenneth-Daphne Lake: Large, underexplored area with multiple deposit styles and nearby high-grade occurrences, including shear-hosted and intrusive-related gold systems.

Large, underexplored area with multiple deposit styles and nearby high-grade occurrences, including shear-hosted and intrusive-related gold systems.

Coral Lake: Anomalous drilling results within a structurally complex zone east of Kowalski Lake. No modern follow-up.

Proven Mineralized Orogenic Gold Structures





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Galactic Gold's CEO, Ken Berry commented: "Located within the prolific Hardrock West Properties, encompassing more than ~85 kilometers of orogenic faults and positioned adjacent to major gold deposits and a producing mine, the Hardrock West Property remains significantly underexplored by modern standards relative to surrounding ground."

Non-Brokered $1 Million Private Placement

The Company intends to complete on a best efforts basis, a Private Placement of common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration activities related to the Hardrock West property, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities to be issued under the Private Placement will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, and such other jurisdictions as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

The Private Placement is anticipated to close on or before April 30, 2026, or as decided by the Company ("Closing") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The Shares to be issued under the Private Placement will have a hold period of four months and one day from Closing.

In connection with the Private Placement, arms-length finders may receive a cash fee in respect to their subscribers equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Qualified person

Jason Arnold, P.Geo., President of DCX Geological Consulting and an independent Qualified Person as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical mine production, and it is not considered NI43-101 compliant and may not be representative of expected results on the subject property. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties, particularly with respect to neighbouring mineral reserves/resources, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Company's property.

About Galactic Gold Corp.

Galactic Gold Corp. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the full potential of its 100%-owned Hardrock West Property, located in the top tier mining jurisdiction of Ontario. Over 57 km of combined strike length along two major gold bearing structures and 10 km away from Equinox Gold's Greenstone Mine. Galactic Gold is positioned between Equinox Gold Greenstone Mine and Equinox's Brookbank Deposit along what Laurentian University in its Metal Earth Research has identified super structures across the Galactic Gold Property underscoring the Project's strong value-creation potential.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future metals prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. More particularly, this news release contains statements concerning the anticipated Private Placement. Accordingly, there is a risk that the Private Placement will not be completely sold, or the Private Placement will be completed within the anticipated time or at all. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

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Source: Galactic Gold Corp.