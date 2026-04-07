Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) ("ICG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful payment for staking and consolidation of 8 newly available mineral claims consisting of approximately 85 acres, within the highly prospective Tuscarora District ("Tuscarora" the "Project" or the "District").

The newly staked claims were identified through ongoing technical evaluation, including the integration of recently completed geophysical surveys, historical mapping, and legacy exploration datasets (see Table 1). This work has outlined previously underexplored structural corridors and favorable lithologic contacts interpreted to control mineralization across the District.

"Our team is laser-focused on smart land acquisitions that have geological significance and/or data that can be incorporated into our district-scale modeling," commented Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO, and Director of ICG. "Acquiring this highly prospective ground, rich with existing data that we will use to aid future resource delineation, is the easiest and fastest way for us to add value to the Project before our planned Phase 1 drill program commences this summer."

"These newly staked claims represent a strategic addition to the Tuscarora District land package, securing ground with historical drilling, valuable legacy data, and interpreted extensions of key mineralized trends," said Korbon McCall, VP of Exploration at ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. "By moving quickly to consolidate this area, we have strengthened our ability to generate and prioritize targets ahead of our planned summer Phase 1 drill program."

Table 1: Historical RC Drill Assay Highlights1

Hole

ID Easting (UTMNAD83) Northing (UTMNAD83) Azimuth Dip From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au g/t Ag g/t FT-30 562105 4571974 135 55 39.6 41.1 1.5 5.1 23.7 FT-30 562105 4571974 135 55 157.0 158.5 1.5 0.2 41.1 FT-31 562070 4572032 130 63 117.3 118.9 1.6 13.6 17.8 FT-32 562090 4572086 125 45 115.8 117.3 1.5 8.7 20.4 FT-34 561816 4571893 124 52 126.5 128.0 1.5 0.1 13.4 FT-36 562070 4572032 130 82 115.8 117.3 1.5 1.7 -

Notes: m = metres; Au = gold; Ag = silver; g/t = grams per tonne; (-) = not significant. Sufficient work has not been completed to determine true widths for the intervals reported. All intervals are reported as the depth of the sample.

Battle Mountain Target at the Tuscarora District

The Company will be referring to this new highly prospective area as the "Battle Mountain" target. Importantly, historical drilling within the newly acquired ground provides early validation of the system. A total of 13 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes were completed historically, including 6 holes totaling approximately 1,280 meters with recorded assay data, and an additional 7 holes totaling approximately 690 meters for which assay data are not currently available. Highlighted results from the assayed drill holes at Battle Mountain include values of up to 13.63 g/t gold and 41.14 g/t silver, highlighting the prospectivity of the target area (see Table 1).

Strategic Expansion in a Proven Mineral Belt

The expanded land package provides ICG with enhanced exposure to a district characterized by favorable host lithologies, established mineral occurrences, and district-scale structural controls associated with precious- and base-metal mineralization. The consolidation effort is aligned with the Company's broader strategy of assembling dominant land positions in high-quality exploration jurisdictions with demonstrated potential.

Unlocking District-Scale Potential

The newly staked claims are interpreted to cover extensions of key geological features, including prospective structures and alteration systems that are believed to play a critical role in controlling mineralization throughout the district (see Figures 1 and 2).

This expanded footprint positions ICG to:

Consolidate fragmented ownership across prospective corridors

across prospective corridors Control potential extensions of known mineral systems

Enhance targeting efficiency through district-scale exploration models

through district-scale exploration models Advance future drilling with reduced land access risk

Figure 1: Tuscarora District claim package with newly staked claims highlighting surface sampling and associated silver values1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12036/291377_9564df78641c8b83_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Tuscarora District claim package with newly staked claims highlighting surface sampling and associated gold values1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12036/291377_9564df78641c8b83_002full.jpg

The Company is currently integrating the new claims into its evolving geological and geophysical models, with follow-up work programs being designed to rapidly advance priority targets.

Positioned for Growth

This consolidation marks an important step in ICG's strategy to build a pipeline of high-impact exploration assets. By securing additional ground in a proven mineral belt, the Company continues to strengthen its foundation for future discovery.

Further updates, including exploration plans and targeting results, will be provided as work progresses.

Corporate Update

The Company is also pleased to announce a series of investor relations and marketing agreements, effective as of April 7, 2026, post-listing on the CSE on March 31, 2026.

The Company has engaged High Tide Consulting Corp. ("HTC") for investor relations and shareholder communications services. The Company will pay a flat monthly fee of C$8,500 + GST, for 12 months (unless terminated earlier). HTC owns 144,301 common shares and 4,250 warrants of the Company. For more information, contact kristina@hightideconsultingcorp.com, +1 604 908 1695, or visit 101-22355 48th Avenue, Langley, British Columbia V3A 3N4.

The Company has engaged Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax") for investor relations and digital marketing services. Under the agreement, the Company will pay a flat monthly fee of C$9,500 + GST for 12 months (unless terminated earlier). The Company may also allocate up to C$200,000 + GST over the next 12 months, C$100,000 at the Company's discretion, to Fairfax+, and Fairfax's digital marketing program to drive investor visibility. Fairfax does not own or control any securities of the Company. For more information, contact connect@fairfax.partners, +1 604 366 6277, or visit 1504 - 1221 Bidwell St., Vancouver, BC, V6G 0B1.

The Company has engaged Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH ("Plutus") for European digital awareness and marketing services. The Company has agreed to allocate 100,000 Euros over the next 12 months to Plutus digital marketing program for agreed media services intended to drive investor visibility. Plutus does not own or control any securities of the Company. For more information, contact contact@plutusinvest.de, +49 421 175 40 174, or visit Buchtstrasse 13, 28195 Bremen, Germany.

Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven L. McMillin, P.G., of Rangefront Mining Services, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release includes disclosure of historical drilling and rock sampling. The historical work carried out appears comprehensive, detailed, and at a professional standard. The Company considers this historical data relevant, as it will use it as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes. A qualified person has reviewed the available historical data; however, the Company has not undertaken sufficient work to independently verify the results. Accordingly, the historical data should not be relied upon to define mineral resources or reserves.

Future work conducted by the Company will incorporate industry-standard quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) protocols, including the systematic insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates into the sample stream, as well as the use of accredited laboratories and appropriate analytical methods to ensure the accuracy and reliability of results.

References:

McMillin, S. L. (2026, January 7). NI 43-101 technical report: Tuscarora Project, Elko County, Nevada, USA. Rangefront Mining Services. Prepared for ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located on the Carlin Trend, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, which has had extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics completed on the property. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

On Behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. Board of Directors:

Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the Company's exploration plans for the Tuscarora District. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291377

Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.