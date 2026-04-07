Deal adds global talent pool across North America, EMEA, and India while deepening AI and data capabilities aligned with Salesforce's roadmap

Accordion, an AI and data-powered financial consulting firm focused on private equity, today announced the acquisition of A5, a global Salesforce consulting firm with deep expertise across the Salesforce platform. The acquisition expands Accordion's Salesforce capabilities and global delivery footprint, strengthening the firm's ability to help private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, and enterprise clients improve commercial operations, enhance customer engagement, unlock better insights from commercial data, and support long-term value creation.

The transaction brings in a team of highly skilled Salesforce consultants across North America, EMEA, and India, expanding Accordion's ability to support organizations implementing and scaling Salesforce across sales, service, revenue, pricing, and customer operations.

"The next phase of value creation in private equity will be driven by how effectively companies use technology, data, and AI to run their commercial operations," said Nick Leopard, CEO of Accordion. "Salesforce sits at the center of that shift. By bringing A5 into Accordion, we're expanding our ability to help sponsors and portfolio companies build scalable commercial infrastructure and stronger data foundations for growth."

Expanding Salesforce expertise and ecosystem leadership

A5 brings deep experience across the Salesforce platform, including Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), and Revenue Cloud, as well as broader CRM implementations across Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Service Cloud. These capabilities help companies manage complex pricing, quoting, and customer engagement processes while improving visibility across their commercial operations.

The acquisition also reinforces Accordion's position in the Salesforce ecosystem, building on its Salesforce Summit Partner status, the platform's highest partner tier reflecting scale, certifications, and implementation expertise.

Together, Accordion and A5 provide clients with deeper multi-cloud Salesforce expertise, helping organizations better connect sales, service, finance, and customer data across the enterprise.

Supporting Salesforce's AI and data strategy

The transaction also adds specialized talent aligned with Salesforce's evolving AI and data strategy, including consultants certified in Agentforce and related AI capabilities. This further strengthens Accordion's position as a market leader in AI enablement and builds on its global team of over 1000 technology, data, and analytics professionals.

As Salesforce continues to invest in platforms such as Agentforce and Data Cloud, organizations are increasingly looking for practical ways to apply AI across customer and revenue operations.

The combined Accordion and A5 teams help companies deploy these capabilities to automate workflows, improve forecasting, and generate better insights from customer and revenue data.

Expanding global delivery

The acquisition significantly expands Accordion's global delivery capabilities, adding established Salesforce teams in India, while strengthening the firm's presence across North America and EMEA.

"Private equity-backed companies need partners who can move quickly and scale with them," said Mukesh Shah, Managing Director and Head of CFO Technology at Accordion. "With A5 joining Accordion, we're adding significant Salesforce expertise while expanding our global delivery footprint, allowing us to support sponsors and portfolio companies more effectively as they build and scale their commercial platforms."

Positioning CRM as revenue infrastructure for private equity

For many private equity-backed companies, CRM platforms have become a core part of the commercial operating model. Salesforce systems now serve as the foundation for managing pipeline visibility, pricing discipline, customer engagement, and revenue forecasting.

By expanding its Salesforce capabilities, Accordion is helping portfolio companies build more scalable commercial engines and improve operational visibility across sales, finance, and customer operations.

Scaling integrated enterprise transformation and technology capabilities

Accordion differentiates itself by combining CFO-aligned advisory with multi-platform technology execution, enabling clients to bridge strategy and implementation through a single partner. Across platforms such as NetSuite, Anaplan, Salesforce, Adaptive, and FloQast, among others, Accordion delivers integrated solutions that connect financial, commercial, and operational data, helping organizations unlock insights, drive efficiency, scale with confidence, and create a foundation for applying AI across the enterprise.

"We are a market leader in delivering integrated, AI- and data-powered lead-to-cash solutions that unify commercial and finance operations," continued Shah. "This allows our clients to unlock greater visibility, drive value creation, and scale enterprise transformation with confidence."

About Accordion

Accordion sits at the heart of private equity where sponsors and CFOs meet. Through financial consulting rooted in data, technology, and AI, we help clients drive value. Our services support the Office of the CFO across all stages of the investment lifecycle including foundational accounting, strategic financial planning and analysis enhancement, CFO-led performance, transaction support, and turnaround and restructuring solutions. Accordion is headquartered in New York with offices across North America, Europe, and India.

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Contacts:

Edward Lopez

ELopez@profileadvisors.com