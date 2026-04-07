KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) ("The Partnership")

Distribution for 1Q 2026

The Partnership announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2026, of US$ 0.05 per common unit.

This cash distribution will be paid on May 14, 2026, to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on April 27, 2026.

The Board has decided on this increase in distribution pending further steps in the coming months in its continual review of capital allocation.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of Brazil and the North Sea.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership but is classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and thus issues a Form 1099 to its unitholders, rather than a Form K-1. KNOT Offshore Partners LP's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP".

Forward looking statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by the Partnership with SEC. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

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Contacts:

KNOT Offshore Partners LP

Derek Lowe

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 1224 618 420

Email: ir@knotoffshorepartners.com