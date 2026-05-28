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WKN: A1T9FV | ISIN: MHY481251012 | Ticker-Symbol: KO4
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 21:34
9,412 Euro
+0,74 % +0,069
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3509,94722:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP9,412+0,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.