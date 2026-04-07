

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has committed more than $600 million to procure at a record pace counter-unmanned aircraft systems capabilities in support of the ongoing U.S military operation against Iran, the upcoming FIFA World Cup football championship, and homeland defense.



In support of Operation Epic Fury, JIATF 401 committed $350 million during the first month of the Middle East War to meet urgent requirements from U.S. Central Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Global Strike Command and U.S. Army Transportation Command, the Pentagon said in a press release.



'This decisive action demonstrates JIATF 401's ability to rapidly translate operational needs into fielded capability, while also remaining firmly focused on homeland defense,' said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of the task force. 'From day one, our mission has been to move with speed and purpose to keep pace with this evolving threat.'



JIATF 401 also committed $100 million to enhance counter-drone capability for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, focusing on mobile counter-drone technologies to protect stadiums and fan zones in 11 cities across nine states.



The world Cup is set to kick off in June.



Working closely with interagency partners and law enforcement, the Defense Department is providing mobile counter-UAS solutions designed for sensing and non-kinetic mitigation as part of a layered defense. Under the Army's Transformation in Contact initiative, Army National Guard units will employ these capabilities to protect people and infrastructure during FIFA events.



After the World Cup, these systems will be incorporated into installation and critical infrastructure defense plans, giving installation commanders flexible, mobile assets that can be rapidly positioned against drone threats.



Additionally, JIATF 401 made a new commitment under the Domestic Shield initiative, allocating $158 million to defend the nation's highest-priority defense critical infrastructure.



'The speed and scale of these commitments reflect extraordinary coordination across the Department of War and interagency partners. Efforts that traditionally take years have been executed in months,' said Michelle Self, deputy of the rapid acquisition division for the task force.



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