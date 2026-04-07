Clean Motion AB: Clean Motion signs framework agreement with Gothenburg City Leasing for utility vehicles for the period 2026-2030

Clean Motion announces that the company has signed a framework agreement with Göteborgs Stads Leasing AB (GSL) for utility vehicles for the period 2026-2030. The agreement means that Clean Motion's electric vehicles will be available to the city's operations and contracted service providers, marking an important step in the transition to more sustainable transport in Gothenburg, as well as enabling broader implementation of energy-efficient, zero-emission transport solutions in the public sector.

Göteborgs Stads Leasing is one of Sweden's largest public procurement organizations and is responsible for the procurement and leasing of vehicles and machinery within the city. The current framework agreement covers the purchase of new machinery and smaller utility vehicles for park, landscaping, and property maintenance. The agreement runs for four years and has a total procurement value of approximately SEK 200 million. With this framework agreement, Göteborgs Stads Leasing aims to achieve a lower total cost of ownership for machinery and fleet management, improve the working environment, and contribute to a fossil-free machinery fleet by 2030.

Through the framework agreement, Clean Motion will contribute with its lightweight and energy-efficient electric vehicles, tailored to meet the city's diverse operational and transport needs. The vehicles combine low energy consumption, ease of use, and high operational efficiency, enabling both cost savings and a reduced climate impact.

"Signing a framework agreement with the City of Gothenburg is an important milestone for Clean Motion. It gives us the opportunity to contribute directly to the city's electrification targets while demonstrating how our energy-efficient electric vehicles can deliver both economic and environmental value. Gothenburg's decision to include EVIG in its offering also sends a strong signal to other municipalities, which often look to GSL's agreements when evaluating new technologies," says Stefan Janols, VP Sales & Marketing.

Through its procurement processes, the city creates a strong lever to influence vehicle choices, drive the development of more sustainable solutions, and accelerate electrification at scale within the public sector.

This disclosure contains information that Clean Motion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 07-04-2026 13:53 CET.

For more information please contact:

Stefan Janols, VP Sales & Marketing

Clean Motion AB

Tel: +46 709 81 49 44

Email: stefan.janols@cleanmotion.se

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se