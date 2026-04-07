Beyond Oil Ltd.: Beyond Oil Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025

Q4 Revenue Increased 288% Year-over-Year; Full-Year Revenue Increased 627%, with Gross Margin Expanding from 40.3% to 50.1%

Significant End-Customer Wins Across Premium Casual Dining, Food Retail, and Food Distribution Sectors Driving Accelerating Commercial Momentum in Key North American Market

Second Tranche of Shareholder Approved Milestone Shares to be Issued After Reaching US$6M Revenue Milestone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, improving food quality, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, and provided a business update.

"We delivered strong full-year results in 2025, including a 627% increase in revenue and significant expansion in gross margins, along with continued momentum in the fourth quarter," said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. "Over the past year, we have achieved transformative momentum across our business as we continue establishing Beyond Oil as the global standard in healthier, more sustainable frying operations. Our successful listing to the Toronto Stock Exchange validates our innovative approach and positions us to capture institutional investment while expanding partnerships with leading foodservice brands worldwide. We also strengthened our leadership team to support the execution of our growth strategy in this critical market.

"Our commercial progress has been exceptional, with major achievements including becoming an approved vendor for a premium casual dining chain, establishing distribution through Sysco Los Angeles to enable system-wide accessibility across their entire network, and entering the US food retail vertical with a top-tier U.S. supermarket brand.

"These milestones collectively demonstrate the strength of our technology, the scalability of our solution, and the confidence major operators and brands place in our ability to continue delivering measurable improvements in food quality, safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability as we build momentum toward making Beyond Oil the global standard in frying operations."

The following disclosure does not constitute full disclosure of the Company's financial and operational condition and is qualified by, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ending December 31, 2025 (the "MD&A") and corresponding financial statements available at www.sedarplus.ca-

Q4 2025 Financial Highlights

*All Figures in USD unless specifically mentioned otherwise

Revenue: Increased to $1.24 million in Q4 2025, compared to $320 thousand in Q4 2024, reflecting continued progress on commercial expansion initiatives.

Increased to $1.24 million in Q4 2025, compared to $320 thousand in Q4 2024, reflecting continued progress on commercial expansion initiatives. Gross Profit: Increased to $550 thousand in Q4 2025, compared to $140 thousand in Q4 2024. Gross profit margin increased to 44.4% in Q4 2025 compared to 43.8% in Q4 2024, reflecting cost efficiencies as our business continues to scale.

Increased to $550 thousand in Q4 2025, compared to $140 thousand in Q4 2024. Gross profit margin increased to 44.4% in Q4 2025 compared to 43.8% in Q4 2024, reflecting cost efficiencies as our business continues to scale. Cash Position: The Company had $8.8 million of cash and short-term deposit as of December 31, 2025 compared to $3.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

The Company had $8.8 million of cash and short-term deposit as of December 31, 2025 compared to $3.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Operating Expenses: Cash operating expenses were $1.1 million in Q4 2025 compared to $0.6 million in Q4 2024, reflecting strategic investments in global expansion marketing initiatives, production for inventory for future sales, and operational capabilities to support the Company's commercial growth. Total operating expenses reached $2.8 in Q4 2025 compared to $1.4 million in Q4 2024.

Cash operating expenses were $1.1 million in Q4 2025 compared to $0.6 million in Q4 2024, reflecting strategic investments in global expansion marketing initiatives, production for inventory for future sales, and operational capabilities to support the Company's commercial growth. Total operating expenses reached $2.8 in Q4 2025 compared to $1.4 million in Q4 2024. Net Loss: $2.8 million for Q4 2025 compared to $0.2 million for Q4 2024. The increase in net loss during the period was primarily attributable to the expansion of the Company's commercial activities and continued market penetration efforts. This included increased investment in sales, marketing, operational infrastructure, and support functions required to drive revenue growth and support the Company's growth strategy in existing and new markets.





FY 2025 Financial Highlights

*All Figures in USD unless specifically mentioned otherwise

Revenue: Increased to $4.5 million in FY 2025, compared to $0.6 million in FY 2024, year-over-year growth of 627%.

Increased to $4.5 million in FY 2025, compared to $0.6 million in FY 2024, year-over-year growth of 627%. Gross Profit: Increased to $2.3 million in FY 2025, compared to $0.3 million in FY 2024 and gross profit margin increased to 50.1% in FY 2025 compared to 40.3% in FY 2024.

Increased to $2.3 million in FY 2025, compared to $0.3 million in FY 2024 and gross profit margin increased to 50.1% in FY 2025 compared to 40.3% in FY 2024. Net Loss: $16.0 for FY 2025 compared to $5.1 million for FY 2024, reflecting planned investments in sales, marketing, operational infrastructure, and support functions to drive the Company's revenue and growth strategy. With excluding non-cash expenses, related mainly to derivative liability adjustments and to share based compensation expenses, the net loss is $4.1 for FY 2025 compared to $2.6 million for FY 2024.





Recent Business Highlights

Expansion into U.S. Supermarket Vertical: Announced it has completed an initial deployment into 13 locations as part of a multi-phase commercial rollout with a top-tier U.S. supermarket brand, markings its entry into the U.S. supermarket segment. The next phase of rollout is expected to include dozens of other locations, with a long-term opportunity to scale across hundreds of supermarkets across multiple states.

Expansion into Premium Casual Dining Segment: Announced it has been approved as a vendor by a medium-sized restaurant chain in the United States. Following the initial implementation across 70 restaurants in the southeastern US states, the Company expects to extend the commercial rollout across the chain's restaurant group in the United States. The chain has hundreds of locations in the United States and is part of a larger multi-brand company.

Announced it has been approved as a vendor by a medium-sized restaurant chain in the United States. Following the initial implementation across 70 restaurants in the southeastern US states, the Company expects to extend the commercial rollout across the chain's restaurant group in the United States. The chain has hundreds of locations in the United States and is part of a larger multi-brand company. Sysco Los Angeles Distribution Agreement: Announced that Sysco Los Angeles, a subsidiary of Sysco Corporation, the world's largest foodservice distributor, will make the Beyond Oil product available for sale through the Los Angeles operating company. Beyond Oil's approved vendor status and assigned SUPC (7461463) enables system-wide accessibility across the Sysco network, allowing additional Sysco operating companies throughout the United States to onboard the Beyond Oil product, if they choose to do so. This structure creates a scalable pathway for Beyond Oil to expand to more distribution centers domestically and globally.

Announced that Sysco Los Angeles, a subsidiary of Sysco Corporation, the world's largest foodservice distributor, will make the Beyond Oil product available for sale through the Los Angeles operating company. Beyond Oil's approved vendor status and assigned SUPC (7461463) enables system-wide accessibility across the Sysco network, allowing additional Sysco operating companies throughout the United States to onboard the Beyond Oil product, if they choose to do so. This structure creates a scalable pathway for Beyond Oil to expand to more distribution centers domestically and globally. Strengthened Leadership Team: Announced the appointment of Dganit Kramer, Giora Bardea and Daniel Birnbaum to its Advisory Board. Ms. Kramer is a highly respected executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience across telecommunications, technology, and complex, multi-entity organizations. She is widely recognized for driving operational excellence, improving profitability, and building structured management systems that support large-scale commercial growth. Mr. Bardea brings over three decades of global leadership experience in the food and beverage industry. As CEO and President of the Strauss Group, he oversaw multinational operations and strengthened strategic partnerships, including with PepsiCo. Mr. Birnbaum is known for transforming SodaStream into a global brand recognized in over 45 countries and leading it to one of the largest consumer M&A transactions in the world. His expertise in operational scaling, disciplined commercial execution, and building global distribution systems is directly aligned with Beyond Oil's next stage.





Announced the appointment of Dganit Kramer, Giora Bardea and Daniel Birnbaum to its Advisory Board.

Issuance of Milestone Shares

Beyond Oil is also pleased to announce that it has surpassed aggregate revenue of US$6M in advance of the May 2026 deadline, thereby fulfilling the condition for the release of an additional 4,882,101 common shares (the "Second Milestone Shares") in the capital of the Company previously approved by the regulators in connection with Beyond Oil's going public transaction of May 2022 (the "RTO"). The requirement to obtain a total of US$6M in obtained orders was exceeded by the Company as it surpassed this requirement in recognized revenue, underscoring the Company's strong growth trajectory (please see the Company's continuous disclosure record at www.sedarplus.ca for further details). Accordingly, the Second Milestone Shares will be released to the original shareholders of Beyond Oil (Israel) existing before completion of the RTO.

Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO")

Beyond Oil is also pleased to advise that its continuance from British Columbia to Ontario became effective on March 31, 2026 (the "Continuance"). By receiving regulatory approval for the Continuance, Beyond Oil was able to file its audited financial statements for the year ended 2025, MD&A, and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, being the outstanding annual filings that were the subject of the MCTO issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on April 1, 2026.

Please review the Company's MD&A for a detailed description of the status of each of the agreements and aforementioned developments.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company dedicated to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company's patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil's solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions.

Although Beyond Oil Ltd., believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Jonathan Or, CEO

Phone: (857) 212-0076

jonathan@beyondoil.co

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Michael Wolfe

Phone: 646-277-1260

BeyondOil@icrinc.com