BioRestorative Therapies, Inc: BioRestorative Therapies Announces Strategic Collaboration with 203 Creates to Build and Commercialize Biocosmeceutical Platform

Partnership to drive brand architecture, go-to-market execution, and global launch of the Company's product portfolio bridging biotechnology and premium skincare

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ("BioRestorative," "BRTX," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:BRTX,, a late-stage clinical regenerative medicine company focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announced a strategic collaboration with 203 Creates, LLC, a Stamford, Connecticut-based firm specializing in the development, marketing, and growth of luxury, premium, and science-backed brands.

The collaboration is designed to advance BioRestorative's biocosmeceutical platform by establishing a differentiated brand architecture and executing a comprehensive commercialization strategy. Pursuant to the agreement between 203 Creates and BioRestorative, 203 Creates is to lead the strategic development of a consumer-facing platform, leveraging its expertise in storytelling, digital infrastructure, and omnichannel go-to-market execution to translate the Company's biologically active formulations into a compelling, category-defining brand positioned at the intersection of biotechnology and premium skincare. 203 Creates will also be responsible to architect the underlying brand ecosystem, including brand identity, digital infrastructure, and customer journey design, to support scalable global growth.

"Our collaboration with 203 Creates represents an important step in advancing BioRestorative's commercialization strategy as we build a category-leading biocosmeceutical platform," said Crystal Romano, Head of Global Commercialization at BioRestorative Therapies. "203 Creates brings a unique ability to translate complex, science-driven innovation into a clear and compelling brand narrative, enabling us to bridge the gap between clinical development and consumer engagement. Together, we are developing a differentiated brand architecture and go-to-market execution strategy designed to support premium, medical-grade positioning and establish a scalable platform for global distribution."

BioRestorative's biocosmeceutical platform is built on biologically active formulations incorporating advanced signaling molecules, extracellular vesicles, and regenerative ingredients designed to support skin appearance, texture, and overall skin quality, including the potential to accelerate recovery following aesthetic procedures. As part of this initiative, the Company is developing a portfolio of consumer-facing products under its BioX platform. Its unique product line is designed to deliver varying levels of biological activity and next-generation cellular support, as well as targeted formulations such as for skin vitality, scalp, and hair health.

In addition to its branded product portfolio, BioRestorative intends to support strategic partnerships through custom and private label formulations, leveraging its proprietary manufacturing capabilities to deliver tailored solutions aligned with specific partner needs. These offerings are expected to be supported by a cohesive brand identity, premium packaging, and a unified digital ecosystem designed to guide customers from discovery and education through purchase and long-term engagement.

As part of the engagement, 203 Creates will work with BioRestorative to align product development, brand positioning, and customer experience across multiple touchpoints, including digital platforms, e-commerce infrastructure, packaging, and launch campaigns. The collaboration will also support the development of a targeted go-to-market strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer channels, physician and clinic partnerships, and broader global distribution initiatives.

The partnership is expected to accelerate BioRestorative's time to market by establishing a clear strategic framework across brand architecture, customer segmentation, and channel strategy, while building the digital and marketing infrastructure necessary to support long-term growth. This includes the development of scalable systems for customer acquisition, retention, and analytics, as well as content strategies designed to effectively communicate complex scientific concepts within appropriate regulatory boundaries.

BioRestorative expects this collaboration to serve as a foundation for continued expansion of its biocosmeceutical pipeline, including the introduction of additional product categories and the execution of a global rollout strategy. The Company believes this initiative represents an important step in establishing a differentiated presence within the emerging biocosmeceutical category.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative - www.biorestorative.com - develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, the Company's two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and it also operates a commercial Biocosmeceutical platform:

Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC ): BioRestorative's lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow. The product is intended to be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The Company has commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Investigational New Drug ("IND") clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.





): BioRestorative's lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow. The product is intended to be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The Company has commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Investigational New Drug ("IND") clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain. Metabolic Program (ThermoStem): The Company is developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells ("BADSC") to generate brown adipose tissue ("BAT"), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.





Biocosmeceuticals: BioRestorative has also developed a commercial Biocosmeceutical platform. Current commercial products are formulated and manufactured in the Company's cGMP, ISO-7 certified clean room facility. Each product features a cell-based secretome enriched with exosomes, proteins, growth factors, peptides, and other carefully selected active ingredients. This proprietary biologic portfolio has been thoughtfully engineered to support skin health and longevity while addressing visible signs of aging and enhancing overall cosmetic performance. Moving forward, BioRestorative also intends to explore the potential of expanding its commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via IND-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering FDA approvals in the emerging Biocosmeceuticals space.





About 203 Creates, LLC

203 Creates (www.203creates.com) is a brand strategy, marketing, and media agency founded by Dave Persaud and Shawn Kallet. The agency specializes in developing brands and connecting them with emerging entertainment formats and creator-driven media, crafting partnerships that merge storytelling, audience engagement, and strategic brand growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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