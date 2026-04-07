Visionary Holdings Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Continued Listing Deficiency Letter

TORONTO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) (the "Company") today announced that it received a notification letter (the "Deficiency Letter") from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department on April 2, 2026, indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

As described in the Deficiency Letter, the Company has not timely filed a Form 6-K containing its interim financial statements, including an unaudited balance sheet and income statement as of the end of its second fiscal quarter (the "Required Filing"). As a result, the Company is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq's periodic reporting requirements for continued listing.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has been granted a period of sixty (60) calendar days, or until June 1, 2026, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's compliance plan, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to one hundred eighty (180) calendar days from the original filing due date, or until September 28, 2026, for the Company to regain compliance.

The Company intends to submit its compliance plan within the prescribed timeframe and is actively working to complete the Required Filing and any subsequent periodic reports that may become due during the compliance period.

The Deficiency Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common shares, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "GV," subject to the Company's continued compliance with other listing requirements. However, if the Company fails to submit a compliance plan, if Nasdaq does not accept the plan, or if the Company fails to regain compliance within any extension period granted, Nasdaq may initiate delisting proceedings.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), the Company is required to publicly disclose the receipt of the Deficiency Letter and will submit this press release to Nasdaq's MarketWatch Department as required. Nasdaq also indicated that the Company will be included on its list of non-compliant issuers beginning five (5) business days from the date of the Deficiency Letter, and that an indicator of non-compliance will be disseminated through Nasdaq's market data systems.

The Company is taking all necessary steps to complete its financial reporting obligations as promptly as practicable. Management remains committed to maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards and to protecting the interests of its shareholders.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond GV's control, which may cause GV's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to GV as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in GV's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. GV does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Contacts:

Visionary Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: IR@visionary.holdings