Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.: Halozyme Announces Global Collaboration and License Agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for Hypercon Technology

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HALO) ("Halozyme" or the "Company") today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Halozyme Hypercon, Inc., entered into a global exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ("Vertex"). Under the collaboration, Vertex has licensed Halozyme's Hypercon technology for use in up to three drug targets. Hypercon is an innovative microparticle technology that allows for hyperconcentration of drugs and biologics, thus reducing injection volume for the same dosage and enabling convenient, at-home administration.

"This collaboration with Vertex underscores the versatility and potential of our Hypercon technology to enable small volume, patient-delivered next-generation biologics," said Helen Torley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Halozyme. "Vertex is a proven innovator with deep expertise, and we believe Hypercon can play an important role in supporting improved ease of patient access to targeted biologics that have the potential to advance innovation for patients with serious diseases."

"We are pleased to add Halozyme's Hypercon drug delivery technology to our toolbox as we pursue transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases," said Mark Bunnage, D.Phil., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to exploring the full potential of this technology across our programs of interest."

Under the terms of the exclusive agreement, Vertex will make a $15 million upfront payment to Halozyme and potential future milestone payments. Halozyme will also be entitled to royalties on net sales of products developed using the Hypercon technology.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution facilitates the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, reducing treatment burden and improving convenience. ENHANZE® has touched more than one million patient lives through ten commercialized products across over 100 global markets and is licensed to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Merus N.V. and Skye Bioscience.

Halozyme expanded its drug delivery technology portfolio to develop partner products using Hypercon and Surf Bio's hyperconcentration technology. Hypercon is an innovative microparticle technology expected to set a new standard in hyperconcentration of drugs and biologics by reducing injection volume for the same dosage and enabling administration in at-home and healthcare-provider settings. The addition of Surf Bio's polymer-based hyperconcentration technology further broadens the range of biologics that can be delivered subcutaneously, meaningfully expanding the scope of opportunities across therapeutic modalities. Together, Hypercon and Surf Bio's technology complement ENHANZE® by enabling creation and delivery of highly concentrated biologics. The Hypercon technology has been licensed to leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Janssen, Eli Lilly, argenx and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes drug-device combination products using advanced auto-injector technologies designed to improve convenience, reliability and tolerability, enhancing patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two proprietary commercial products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Ewing, NJ; Minnetonka, MN; and Boston, MA. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information, visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning royalty revenue growth, potential new partnerships and innovations, the possible benefits and attributes of the Hypercon technology, including the potential to reduce injection volume for the same dosage of drugs and biologics and possibly enabling administration in at-home and healthcare-provider settings and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of the Hypercon technology including facilitating administration of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery by enabling creation and delivery of highly concentrated biologics and potentially lowering the treatment burden, easing treatment access and improving the treatment experience for patients. These forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the product development and commercialization efforts of Hypercon's collaboration partner (including the potential regulatory approval and launch of such products as a result of such efforts and the potential future market opportunity for such products) and Hypercon's potential receipt of upfront payments and payments associated with achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales-based milestones, and royalties on sales of commercialized products. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "expect," "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue" and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including risks and uncertainties concerning whether payments due to Hypercon under the collaboration agreement will be received and whether development, regulatory and sales-based milestones will be achieved, uncertainties concerning whether collaborative products are ultimately developed, approved or commercialized and the potential future market for such products, unexpected levels of revenue growth, expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Contacts:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-333-7668

[email protected]

Sydney Charlton

Teneo

917-972-8407

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.