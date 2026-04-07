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WKN: A3C6E1 | ISIN: AU0000155228 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JC
Tradegate
07.04.26 | 16:40
0,360 Euro
-7,11 % -0,028
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AUSTRALIEN
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0,3600,36617:06
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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Metallium Ltd.: Metallium Announces Successful Completion of Phase I Small Business Innovation Research Contract with U.S. Department of War

All Technical Milestones Achieved or Exceeded, Demonstrating Recovery of Gallium from Semiconductor and Electronic Waste Streams Using Metallium's Flash Joule Heating (FJH) Technology

HOUSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF; OTCQX ADR: MTLMY) announced its 100% owned subsidiary of Metallium Ltd., Flash Metals Texas, Inc., has successfully completed Phase I of its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with the U.S. Department of War (DoW) through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

The program, titled "Domestic Recovery of Gallium from Waste through Flash Electrothermal Chlorination", applied Metallium's proprietary FJH metal recovery technology to recover gallium from gallium-rich waste streams including semiconductor scrap and electronic waste materials. These feedstocks commonly contain germanium and other valuable strategic metals, expanding the potential impact of the FJH technology across multiple critical material supply chains.

"We achieved or exceeded all technical milestones under the contract and delivered the required workstreams within six months, significantly faster than the typical 12-month SBIR Phase I program duration," said Michael Walshe, Managing Director and CEO of Metallium.

Steve Ragiel, president of Metallium's U.S. operations said, "Successful completing our first U.S. DoW program is an important milestone for us. We have validated the capability of our Flash Joule Heating technology to address a key national security challenge for the U.S."

Ragiel explained that gallium is a critical material used in advanced semiconductors, radar systems, satellite electronics and next-generation defense technologies. "Demonstrating a pathway to recover gallium domestically from waste streams aligns directly with U.S. strategic objectives to build resilient supply chains for defense-critical minerals," he noted, adding that completing the program in half the typical timeframe also "highlights the maturity of our technology platform and the strength of our team."

Additional information on the program's execution and strategic importance can be found at this link: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03075768-6A1319360&v=undefined.

Metallium (https://www.metalliuminc.com) is pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements and gold from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. Metallium's first commercial site is located in Texas and is operated via its wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA.

SOURCE Metallium Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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