Lunai Bioworks Inc.: Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) Secures First Revenue-Generating Defense Collaboration Through BioSymetrics, Deploying AI Platform for Chemical Threat Assessment; Additional Engagements Under Discussion

Advancing AI-enabled chemical threat detection and dual-use biodefense technologies through initial commercial deployment

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunai Bioworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNAI), an AI-driven drug discovery and biodefense company, today announced that its subsidiary, BioSymetrics, has entered into a revenue-generating, commercial defense-focused collaboration with a specialized biotechnology partner to support the development of an advanced AI-enabled platform for chemical threat assessment, with initial engagement underway and additional engagements currently under discussion.

Under the agreement, BioSymetrics will deploy its proprietary phenotypic screening and artificial intelligence capabilities to enhance the identification, classification, and mechanistic understanding of neuroactive and neurotoxic compounds. The collaboration, structured as a multi-year commercial engagement, represents a key step in expanding Lunai Bioworks' presence in defense and national security applications.

BioSymetrics will implement an integrated approach combining in vivo zebrafish-based phenotypic screening with AI-driven mechanism-of-action (MOA) prediction, enabling rapid hypothesis generation and validation for compounds of interest. This dual capability is designed to accelerate the detection and characterization of chemical threats while improving translational relevance and operational applicability, with screening systems capable of evaluating hundreds to thousands of compounds per week.

Key Components of the Collaboration:

Experimental screening of chemical compounds with a focus on central nervous system-active agents

AI-based computational modeling to predict mechanisms of action and identify novel or unknown threats

Integration of biological and computational datasets to improve identification of neuroactive and toxic compounds and enhance readiness

Support for defense-oriented partnership pathways and interoperability across allied research frameworks

"This collaboration reflects Lunai Bioworks' commitment to applying cutting-edge AI and phenotypic science to real-world challenges in global security," said David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Lunai Bioworks. "BioSymetrics' platform is uniquely positioned to bridge experimental biology and machine learning, enabling faster and more reliable insights into complex chemical threats."

The project also reinforces Lunai Bioworks' broader strategy to advance dual-use technologies spanning defense and pharmaceutical applications, including toxicity prediction, drug safety, and neurobiology.

About Lunai Bioworks

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) is an AI-driven life sciences company advancing drug discovery and chemical defence through its integrated platform. Lunai combines clinical data, machine learning, and in vivo validation to identify disease biology and develop precision therapeutics. Lunai is focused on central nervous system diseases and oncology, with a mission to reduce development timelines and improve clinical success rates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the anticipated benefits, impact, and future expansion of the collaboration described herein, the development and performance of Lunai Bioworks' and BioSymetrics' platforms and technologies, and Lunai's broader strategy and future plans. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks related to the Company's ability to successfully execute and expand its collaborations, advance its platforms and product candidates through research and development, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals, secure additional funding, and maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, as well as other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lunai undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Lunai Bioworks Inc.