Gen Digital Inc.: Helping Students Understand AI in the Classroom

Gen partners with Discovery Education on new video series focused on AI literacy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / by Kim Allman | Head of Corporate Responsibility and Public Policy

Gen Blog | Community

Every year on March 27th, National AI Literacy Day brings together educators, students and families to explore how to prepare learners for an AI-enabled world. Organized by the EDSAFE AI Alliance, aiEDU, Common Sense Media and The Tech Interactive, the day combines professional development opportunities for teachers with resources and hands-on activities for students that help demystify AI and support responsible use of this rapidly evolving technology.

At Gen, we believe helping young people understand technology is key to building a safer digital future, and we're excited to join in this day of action.

Together with Discovery Education, a global leader in standards-based curriculum for K-12 learning, we created "Think Smart: Exploring AI and Staying Safe Online." This new video series is designed to help children and young people understand AI works and how to use it responsibly. The videos introduce key concepts such as where AI appears in everyday life and how to recognize potential risks. The series is available free to educators, students and families through My Digital Life, a multilingual education platform developed by Discovery Education and Norton, part of the Gen family of brands.

Supporting Educators with AI Literacy Resources

Norton has partnered with Discovery Education and National AfterSchool Association on My Digital Life since 2023. The platform provides teachers around the world with standards-aligned instructional resources that help students develop essential digital citizenship skills.

Lesson plans, interactive activities and videos for students in grades 3-8 explore topics such as cyberbullying, misinformation and protecting personal data. Norton's technical expertise helps ensure the content remains accurate and reflects the latest developments in the digital landscape.

The new AI video series builds on this foundation. Through animated storytelling and relatable scenarios, it explores how artificial intelligence intersects with online safety and everyday digital behavior. The lessons encourage students to think critically about technology while developing the skills needed to use AI responsibly.

Since launching, My Digital Life resources have reached nearly 490,000 young people globally. These materials are currently available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, French and German, helping bring digital education into classrooms across multiple regions.

Expanding Access to AI Education

Our collaboration with Discovery Education is part of Gen's broader effort to expand access to digital safety and AI education for young people.

We also partner with World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), a global movement reaching millions of girls and young women. In 2025, new AI education modules were added to Surf Smart 2.0, a nonformal digital safety education program developed by WAGGGS and Norton that has reached more than 850,000 participants worldwide. Through the program, students explore how AI appears in their daily lives, from chatbots to content recommendations, and learn how to set thoughtful boundaries with emerging tools.

Gen also supports Discovery Education's Digital Citizenship Initiative, which helps students build the skills needed to create a more respectful and responsible online world. The initiative includes multiple resources on AI literacy, helping middle and high school students better understand how AI shapes their online experiences.

Additionally, we participated in "Teaching AI with Confidence: Skills and Strategies for AI Literacy Day," a free panel discussion for educators to help strengthen AI-ready instruction across grade levels. Gen's Head of Corporate Responsibility & Government Affairs joined the panel, which highlighted practical, age-appropriate strategies for teaching AI and digital citizenship. Check out the full recording.

By working with educators, nonprofits and technology leaders, we aim to ensure that young people not only understand the tools affecting their digital lives but also feel empowered to use them safely and responsibly.

To learn more about Gen's digital education and training efforts, explore our latest Social Impact Report.

These grants were awarded from the Gen Foundation, a corporate-advised fund of Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

Find more stories and multimedia from Gen Digital Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Gen Digital Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/helping-students-understand-ai-in-the-classroom-1155537