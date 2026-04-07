Mastercard: A Billion Connected: How We're Empowering Even More People on the Road to Financial Health

A billion connected: How we're empowering even more people on the road to financial health We're expanding access, strengthening security and building the confidence that 500 million more people and small businesses need to thrive.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Originally published by Mastercard

By: Jon Huntsman, Vice Chair and President, Strategic Growth, Mastercard

Jorn Lambert, Chief Product Officer, Mastercard

Over the past decade, nothing has reshaped the global economy more than digitalization. Nearly 80% of adults worldwide now have a bank or mobile money account, and 84% of adults in low- and middle-income countries have a mobile phone, according to the 2025 World Bank Global Findex . Millions of people and small businesses are part of the digital economy today who weren't a generation ago - with new ways to earn, pay, save and grow.

These gains matter . But they also contain a lesson: Access alone doesn't create stability.

Even as connectivity has expanded, more than two billion people remain underbanked or unbanked. And for many who have entered the formal financial system, financial resilience is still fragile. In emerging economies, only slightly more than half of adults could reliably come up with extra money within 30 days to handle an emergency like a job loss, illness or natural disaster, the Findex found. At the same time, cyber threats, scams and fraud are rising, undermining confidence and potentially limiting participation, especially for the small businesses that are the beating heart of their communities.

The digital economy only works when people and businesses feel safe participating - and confident it works for them every day.

Where we've been

More than ten years ago, Mastercard set an ambitious goal to bring 500 million people previously excluded from the financial system into the digital economy. In 2020, amid a rapidly shifting global landscape, we doubled that commitment.

Today, we're proud to share that Mastercard has helped connect one billion people and more than 65 million small businesses to the digital economy. That reflects a decade of innovation - in how we drive access to financial products, such as debit and prepaid cards and expand our acceptance network, in the way we design digital products and programs for maximum impact, and in the creative partnerships we forged with governments, NGOs, fintechs, telcos and community organizations to bring these innovations to market.

Those efforts brought people into the system, but they also showed us something important: While access remains critical, lasting impact requires helping people move beyond access toward consistent, confident use of digital tools that can create greater financial health.

Our next commitment

That's why Mastercard is now committing to connect and protect 500 million more people and small businesses on their pathways to financial health by 2030.

Financial health doesn't happen all at once. It's a journey, from obtaining a payment credential and building transaction history to accessing more advanced services like credit, loans or insurance that help people absorb shocks and manage risks. Paths may differ, but secure infrastructure, confident digital engagement, and an expanding credit profile are what make financial resilience possible.

This shift reflects what is continuing to unfold in the world today: more digital participation alongside rising cyber risks. It also reflects what we've learned: consumers who actively use digital financial tools are more likely to adopt additional products, build resilience and engage more deeply in the formal economy.

Small businesses are central to this commitment. They are engines of growth and inclusion yet are increasingly targeted by cybercrime. When they can participate safely and confidently, they strengthen the communities they serve.

Expanding access with purpose

For many people, the first step into the digital economy isn't a full-service bank account. It's a simple, secure way to receive money and pay for everyday needs. That's why we designed Essential Debit and Essential Prepaid programs for underbanked and unbanked consumers, with the flexibility to handle everything from wages and government disbursements to daily purchases securely backed by the trust and reach of Mastercard's global acceptance network. These programs are already live in Nigeria and Colombia, with more countries coming online in the months ahead, to help move people from occasional participation to confident, consistent use.

Supporting confident, everyday usage

Access delivers its greatest impact when digital tools are practical and trusted in daily life. People who move from basic access to consistent use generate significantly more economic activity - 342% more, according to one Mastercard study in the Philippines - and are far more likely to adopt multiple products over time. And by enabling acceptance and expanding issuance for small businesses and supporting a growing network of digital wallets and partners, we are building ecosystems where digital participation feels intuitive, not intimidating.

Strengthening security, vital to resilience

For small business owners, a cyber incident is more than a technical dilemma - it can mean lost revenue, broken trust or even the end of their entrepreneurial dream , which can be fatal to their financial health. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, Mastercard is scaling partnerships, capabilities and tools that help small businesses better understand and manage cyber risk, build awareness and foster a culture of cyber readiness.

Advancing financial health through collaboration

Moving beyond access requires shared insight and collaboration. That's why Mastercard recently launched the Global Financial Health Coalition , bringing together financial institutions, NGOs, telecommunications companies, wallet providers and other industry leaders to turn knowledge into action. Guided by principles of connection, protection and empowerment, the coalition focuses on advancing healthy financial behaviors, improving how financial health is measured, and supporting long-term resilience for consumers and small businesses across regions.

Why this work matters more than ever

Make no mistake: The digital economy is the global economy, and opportunity depends on secure, trusted participation. Without trust, people and businesses slow down. With it, innovation compounds and opportunity travels farther.

The goal isn't simply a larger digital economy. It's one people can rely on - where participation is safe and progress is possible, even probable, because trust is built into every step. Our role is to build the road that makes the digital economy work for everyone by leveraging our innovation, network, partnerships and convening power.

Reaching one billion people showed what collaboration and purpose could achieve. The work ahead is about going further - helping the next 500 million people and small businesses build confidence, stability and opportunity.

Continue reading here.

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

Find more stories and multimedia from Mastercard at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Mastercard

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mastercard-a-billion-connected-how-were-empowering-even-more-people-1155538