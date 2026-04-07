Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Eduardo Repetto, Chief Investment Officer, Avantis Investors and Greg Gipson, Managing Director and Head, ETFs, CIBC Global Asset Management ("CIBC GAM" or the "Company") and their teams, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of eight new CIBC ETFs:

Avantis CIBC Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: CACE)

Avantis CIBC US All-Cap Equity ETF (TSX: CAUS)

Avantis CIBC US Small Cap Value ETF (TSX: CAUV)

Avantis CIBC US Large Cap Value ETF (TSX: CALV)

Avantis CIBC All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF (TSX: CAGE)

Avantis CIBC Emerging Markets Equity ETF (TSX: CAEM)

Avantis CIBC Global Small Cap Value ETF (TSX: CASV)

Avantis CIBC International Equity ETF (TSX: CADE)





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CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

CIBC GAM, the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 1972, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of December 31, 2025, CIBC GAM managed $398 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291491

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange