

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety is writ large in global markets ahead of the deadline set by President Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading with heavy losses. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The dollar index has edged down. Sovereign bond yields have mostly hardened.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading higher on an overnight basis, touching 2022 highs. Gold and silver are trading in negative territory. Cryptocurrencies are also trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,436.30, down 0.50% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,567.50, down 0.67% Germany's DAX at 22,954.94, down 0.92% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,364.11, down 0.69% France's CAC 40 at 7,941.52, down 0.26% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,644.10, down 0.86% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,429.56, up 0.03% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,728.80, up 1.74% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,890.16, up 0.26% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,116.53, down 0.70% (April, 2) South Korea's KOSPI at 5,494.78, up 0.82%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1562, up 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.3245, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 159.92, up 0.14% AUD/USD at 0.6929, up 0.19% USD/CAD at 1.3916, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 99.99, down 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.361%, up 0.62% Germany at 3.0682%, up 2.41% France at 3.768%, up 2.17% U.K. at 4.9250%, up 1.76% Japan at 2.399%, down 0.99%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $110.71, up 0.86%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $116.75, up 3.86%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,646.05, down 0.83%. Silver Futures (May) at $70.53, down 3.19%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,867.34, down 1.95% Ethereum at $2,065.95, down 3.40% BNB at $594.11, down 1.88% XRP at $1.29, down 3.54% Solana at $78.48, down 4.70%



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