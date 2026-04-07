Aflac Incorporated: How a Supplemental Insurance Safety Net Can Cover Any Path While You're Growing Up

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Life is full of unexpected moments, and unique choices and conventional milestones, like getting married or starting a new job, can be bypassed or reached at different times by different people. No matter when, if or how you reach these milestones, it's important to make sure the future you build for yourself is protected.

Supplemental insurance can help be an added safety net for any stage and any experience. Aflac offers insurance coverage that can help protect you and your loved ones, in various stages of life. Read on to see how supplemental insurance can be there for you.

Just turned 26

Turning 26 is an important milestone, though it rarely gets a special celebration. It is a key moment because, at this age, many young adults roll off their parents' health care plans and may be navigating the world of insurance for the first time.

A great place to start is checking to see if your employer offers health care coverage. Major medical coverage helps take care of a wide range of health care costs, while supplemental insurance helps with expenses that may not be covered by major medical insurance, helping protect you from out-of-pocket costs.

Some employers offer supplemental insurance plans such as hospital indemnity coverage. This plan can help with costs related to going to the hospital, high deductibles and even with prescriptions. Because it pays cash benefits directly to you, unless otherwise assigned, it could help with many out-of-pocket expenses. Accident and cancer insurance are other types of coverage that you should ask about at work.

Helping protect your finances

Building a nest egg, whether for a child's college fund, retirement or an emergency fund, is an important aspect of financial planning - equally important is how you protect your income. There are plenty of insurance options that can help play that role, whether you enroll through your employer, you own your own business or your workplace doesn't offer supplemental insurance coverage.

For example, critical illness insurance is a great option for someone whose earnings play an important role in family finances. Its lump-sum benefits can help maintain financial stability in the face of a diagnosis. It is also a great fit for anyone with a family history of life-changing illnesses.

On the road

The road warrior lifestyle can look different for everyone along for the ride, whether it's working freelance jobs and seasonal work or creating social media content about your travel journeys. There are a wide range of options to help protect that lifestyle, including accident, hospital or cancer insurance to enhance your major medical insurance.

Accident insurance can be a great fit for someone with a unique job that requires frequent travel or if you lead an active lifestyle, as it can help with a variety of out-of-pocket costs that arise after an injury as well as hospital stays. Accident insurance coverage can also give added peace of mind; you can apply for coverage, and there is no waiting period.

Becoming a caregiver

Caring for a loved one? The aging population in the U.S. is growing, and many millennials, in particular, are finding themselves in the position of caring for their children and their own parents at the same time. If this sound like you, part of a group referred to as the "sandwich generation," there are various important, personal choices to make, including which supplemental coverage might be the right fit.

Life insurance can help provide financial security for your loved ones. There are different types of plans to choose from to meet your specific needs. Some policies may even offer an option to use funds now rather than after a loss and can help reduce financial burden in times of need.

Walk your own path

Different paths can take you to different places, but at the end of the day, having a safety net to help protect yourself from unexpected expenses can give added peace of mind.

To learn how Aflac can protect you in any stage of life, visit Aflac.com/resources.

Coverage is underwritten by American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus. In New York, coverage is underwritten by American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

Accident: A37000 series - In Delaware, Policy A371AA & A371BA. In Oklahoma, Policies A371AAOK & A371BAOK. Not available in Idaho and Virgina. A38000 series: In Delaware Policies A38100DE - A38300DE & A382OFDE. In Idaho, Policies A38100ID - A38300ID. In Oklahoma A38100OK - A38300OK & A382OFOK. In Virginia Policies A38100VA - A38300VA & A382OFVA.

Cancer: B70000 series - In Delaware, Policies B70100DE, B70200DE & B70300DE. In Idaho, Policies B70100ID, B70200ID, B70300ID, B7010EPID, B7020EPID. In Oklahoma, Policies B70100OK, B70200OK, B70300OK, B7010EPOK, B7020EPOK. Not available in New York or Virgina. A75000 series - In Virginia, policies A75100VA-A75300VA.

Critical Illness/Specified Health Event: A74000 series: In Delaware, Policies A74100DE, A74200DE, A74300DE. In Idaho, Policies A74100ID, A74200ID, A74300ID. In Oklahoma, Policies A74100OK, A74200OK, A74300OK. In Virginia, Policies A74100VA, A74200VA, A74300VA. A73000 series: In Delaware, Policies A73100DE & A7310HDE. In Idaho, Policies A73100ID & A7310HID. In Oklahoma, Policies A73100OK & A7310HOK. In Virginia, Policy A73100VA & A7310HVA. Not available in New York. B71000 series: In Delaware, Policies B71100, B71200, B7130H & B7140H. In Oklahoma, Policies B71100OK, B71200OK, B7130HOK & B7140HOK. Not available in Idaho or Virginia.

Life: B60000 series: In Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Virginia, Policies ICC18B60C10, ICC18B60100, ICC18B60200, ICC18B60300, & ICC18B60400. Not available in Delaware. B61000 Series: In Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma & Virginia, Policies ICC18B61JWO & ICC18B61JTO. In Delaware, Policies B61JWO, B61JTO. A68000 series: In Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma & Virginia, Policies: ICC1368100, ICC1368200, ICC1368300, ICC1368400. In Delaware, Policies A68100-A68400. Q60000 series: Group Whole Life - In Arkansas & Delaware, Policy Q60100M. In Idaho Policy Q60100MID. In Oklahoma, Policy Q60100MOK. Group Term Life - In Delaware, Policies Q60200M. In Arkansas, Idaho & Oklahoma, Policies ICC18Q60200M, ICC18Q60300C, ICC18Q60400C.

Hospital: In Delaware, Policies B40100DE & B4010HDE. In Idaho, Policies B40100ID & B4010HID. In Oklahoma, Policies B40100OK & B4010HOK. In Virginia, Policies B40100VA & B4010HVA.

Coverage/plan levels may not be available in all states, including but not limited to NJ, NM, NY, VA or VT. Benefits/premium rates may vary based on plan selected. Optional riders may be available at an additional cost. Policies and riders may also contain a waiting period. Refer to the exact policy and rider forms for benefit details, definitions, limitations and exclusions.

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Aflac New York | 22 Corporate Woods Boulevard, Suite 2 | Albany, NY 12211

Z2600222 Exp. 4/27

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SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/how-a-supplemental-insurance-safety-net-can-cover-any-path-while-you-1155596