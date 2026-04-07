

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red as world financial markets brace for the deadline issued by President Trump to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has declined more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours.



CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index that measures the sentiment in the crypto market declined to 32 from 35 a day ago. It was 30 a week earlier. However, the readings remain in the 'fear' territory.



As markets reacted to the escalation in the Middle East tensions, overall crypto market capitalization has declined 2.3 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.33 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has slipped almost 5 percent to $84 billion.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 2.3 percent lower at $68,159.85. The current price is around 46 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. Though the original cryptocurrency has gained 1.8 percent in the past week, it is saddled with losses of more than 22 percent till date in 2026.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $471 million on Monday versus net inflows of $9 million on Friday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $182 million followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that recorded net inflows of $147 million.



Bitcoin has improved to the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) is ranked 11th whereas Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 13th.



Ethereum (ETH) slipped 3.8 percent overnight as it traded at $2,080.52. The leading alternate coin is trading 58 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $120 million on Monday versus net outflows of $71 million on Friday. Market leader iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $61 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has slipped 1 notch to the 73rd position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) dropped 1.5 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $598.05. BNB is trading 56 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) lost 3.4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.30, around 66 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) dropped almost 4 percent overnight to $78.90. SOL's current price is around 73 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall edged slipped 1.2 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3137. The trading price is 29 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) lost 2.3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0905. DOGE is trading 88 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked UNUS SED LEO (LEO) edged up 0.06 percent. LEO is trading at $10.12, not far from the all-time high of $10.13 recorded few hours ago.



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