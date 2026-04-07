

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A multidisciplinary team of scientists and engineers from the University of Colorado Boulder, University of Colorado Anschutz, and Colorado State University has created a range of experimental therapies that encourage damaged or aging joints to heal themselves within weeks.



The proposed treatments, based on findings from animal studies, for osteoarthritis include a one-time regenerative injection administered directly into the joint, as well as a biomaterial-based repair system designed to attract the body's own cells to restore damaged cartilage.



'This milestone brings us closer to a future where we can treat the root cause of osteoarthritis, not just the symptoms,' said Benjamin A. Alman, project lead and chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Duke University School of Medicine. 'Our long-term goal is to help people stay active, independent, and mobile for longer.'



To accelerate progress, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) has selected the project to move into its next phase. The initiative, part of ARPA-H's Novel Innovations for Tissue Regeneration in Osteoarthritis (NITRO) program led by Program Manager Dr. Ross Uhrich, could receive up to $33.5 million in total funding.



With advancement to this stage, the team may secure an additional $12.5 million to support further development. Their next goal is to prepare for initial human clinical trials, bringing the treatments closer to potential real-world use.



Researchers are currently working on three experimental approaches aimed at triggering the body's natural ability to repair cartilage and the underlying bone, both of which deteriorate in osteoarthritis.



'Yes, the goals are ambitious,' said project clinical lead Thomas Kremen, an orthopaedic surgeon at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine. 'But we have made incredible progress so far. With the right team, resources, and shared dedication, we can successfully develop this technology into a viable treatment.'



In preclinical testing, scientists used carefully selected combinations of drug-based therapies to stimulate joint repair. These treatments were shown to restore joint tissue to near-normal condition and significantly reduce pain indicators for extended periods in animal models.



The upcoming phase will focus on safety evaluations, determining appropriate dosage levels, and preparing documentation required for a new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before progressing to human trials.



If development continues on schedule, researchers anticipate launching first-in-human trials within the next 18 to 24 months. Patent filings have already been submitted for the new formulations, and plans are underway to establish a spinout company to support further clinical development and eventual commercialization.



'In two years, we were able to go from a moonshot idea to developing these therapies to demonstrating that they reverse osteoarthritis in animals,' said principal investigator Stephanie Bryant, professor of chemical and biological engineering at CU Boulder. 'Our goal is not just to treat pain and halt progression, but to end this disease.'



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