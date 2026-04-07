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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
07.04.26 | 21:12
25,880 Euro
-1,75 % -0,460
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,98026,08021:24
25,98026,07021:25
PR Newswire
07.04.2026 20:48 Uhr
112 Leser
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Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 14, 2026

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 30 March 2026 and 2 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 252,671 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK):

Aggregated transaction
value (SEK):

30 March 2026

74,843

279.4077

20,911,710.49

31 March 2026

75,000

286.9640

21,522,300.00

1 April 2026

67,555

291.3451

19,681,818.23

2 April 2026

35,273

285.7771

10,080,215.65

Total accumulated over week 14

252,671

285.7314

72,196,044.37

Total accumulated during the
repurchase program

1,540,071

281.2627

433,164,407.05

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 2 April 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Total

Number of issued shares1

1,235,107,956

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2

63,740,106

63,740,106

Number of outstanding shares

1,171,367,850

1,171,367,850

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-14--2026,c4331449

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4331449/4024353.pdf

EQT Transactions 20260330 to 20260402

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3526250

EQT AB Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-14-2026-302736150.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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