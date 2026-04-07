Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 14, 2026

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 30 March 2026 and 2 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 252,671 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
Weighted average share
Aggregated transaction
30 March 2026
74,843
279.4077
20,911,710.49
31 March 2026
75,000
286.9640
21,522,300.00
1 April 2026
67,555
291.3451
19,681,818.23
2 April 2026
35,273
285.7771
10,080,215.65
Total accumulated over week 14
252,671
285.7314
72,196,044.37
Total accumulated during the
1,540,071
281.2627
433,164,407.05
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 2 April 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Total
Number of issued shares1
1,235,107,956
1,235,107,956
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
63,740,106
63,740,106
Number of outstanding shares
1,171,367,850
1,171,367,850
1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-14--2026,c4331449
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4331449/4024353.pdf
EQT Transactions 20260330 to 20260402
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3526250
EQT AB Group
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