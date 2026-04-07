

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bangladesh is facing one of its worst measles outbreaks in recent years, with over 100 children reported dead as infections rise, particularly among unvaccinated infants.



In response, the government, working alongside the United Nations, has launched an emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaign targeting children across the country.



A UNICEF official expressed serious concern over the rapid increase in infections, warning that the surge is placing the youngest and most vulnerable children at significant risk.



'This resurgence highlights critical immunity gaps, particularly among zero-dose and under-vaccinated children, while infections among infants under nine months, who are not yet eligible for routine vaccination, are especially alarming,' said Rana Flowers, a UNICEF representative in Bangladesh.



Official data show that over 900 measles cases have been confirmed among approximately 7,500 suspected infections reported since March 15 in the South Asian nation.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that causes fever, respiratory symptoms, and a distinctive rash. In severe cases, it can lead to life-threatening complications, especially in young children.



Health experts stress that vaccination remains the most effective way to control the spread of measles. The WHO recommends that at least 95% of the population be immunized to achieve herd immunity and prevent outbreaks.



Addressing Parliament on Monday, Bangladesh's Health Minister Sardar Mohammed Sakhawat Husain attributed the current crisis to mismanagement by previous administrations. He claimed that both the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and an interim administration led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus failed to make timely decisions regarding vaccine stockpiles, resulting in shortages affecting measles and six other diseases.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has instructed two senior ministers to travel across the country to assess the extent of the outbreak and help coordinate an effective response.



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