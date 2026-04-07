Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company"), a Canadian critical minerals company advancing lithium and rare earth projects vital to North America's supply chain security, today announced that Scott Monteith, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Lorin Crenshaw, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Insights Conference taking place on April 14, 2026, at 9:50 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will be hosted by WTR Analyst, Dmitry Silversteyn - Managing Director at Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:

Portfolio Strategy & Capital Allocation

Lithium Commercialization & Execution Path

Rare Earths Positioning & Competitive Landscape

Valuation Gap, Funding Strategy & Near-Term Catalysts

The WTR Insights Conference is a virtual event designed for investors seeking direct access to company management teams and differentiated insights across innovative businesses spanning all sectors covered by Water Tower Research. Through a series of fireside chat discussions and curated post-event engagement opportunities, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of each company's strategy, competitive positioning, and long-term growth outlook.

Advance registration is encouraged to secure access to the full agenda, company lineup, and live sessions, as well as on-demand replays following the event.

EVENT REGISTRATION LINK

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc:

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company focused on advancing lithium and rare earth elements-two of the fastest-growing segments of the global energy transition. The Company is developing strategic assets to participate in high-growth markets and support the build-out of secure North American supply chains. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, advanced technologies, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a cornerstone of North America's integrated battery materials supply chain, transforming northern Ontario lithium into essential inputs for transportation, grid storage, and advanced manufacturing.

About WTR. Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291517

Source: Water Tower Research