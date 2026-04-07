

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bill Gates is going to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee on June 10 about his past connections with Jeffrey Epstein. This comes as lawmakers keep digging into documents tied to the late financier's activities.



A Gates spokesperson mentioned that he plans to fully cooperate and will answer questions to help with the committee's investigation. It's worth noting that Gates hasn't faced accusations of misconduct from Epstein's victims, and officials have indicated that his name appearing in released documents doesn't imply he did anything wrong.



Earlier this year, millions of documents related to Epstein were made available to the public after legislation signed by Donald Trump called for more extensive disclosure of Justice Department materials. Among these records were references to Gates' communications and meetings with Epstein.



Gates has acknowledged in the past that meeting Epstein was a grave mistake and expressed regret about the association. He emphasized that their interactions were limited to dinners and stated he never visited Epstein's island or engaged in any illegal activities.



Other notable figures, like Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, have also testified before the committee.



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