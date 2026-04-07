Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Auranova Resources Inc. (TSXV: AURA) ("Auranova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of April 1, 2026, it has closed a non-brokered private through the issuance of 3,061,200 common shares in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow-through" basis (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.49 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,499,988 (the "Offering").

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and as "eligible Ontario exploration expenditures" within the meaning of the Taxation Act (Ontario) ("Qualifying Expenses"). The Qualifying Expenses will be renounced in favour of the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Auranova Resources

Auranova Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of new gold systems within the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt of Ontario. The Company is advancing its South Uchi Project in partnership with Kenorland Minerals Ltd., while continuing to evaluate and expand its presence across prospective greenstone belts in Ontario.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.auranovaresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Auranova Resources Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291516

Source: Auranova Resources Inc.