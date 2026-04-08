Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Executes Engagement Agreement with RDI Partners and Establishes Onco-Innovations AU Pty. Ltd. to Advance Australian Phase I Strategy

Company also announces Marketing Engagement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOECA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H) (WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of an engagement agreement with Research & Development Incentives Partners ("RDI Partners"), and the formation of Onco-Innovations AU Pty. Ltd. ("ONCO AU") as a wholly owned Australian subsidiary of the Company.

Through the engagement with RDI Partners and the formation of its Australian subsidiary, Onco-Innovations is working towards implementing a structured operational framework to support its planned Phase I development activities in the region. This framework includes establishing and governing ONCO AU as the Company's local Australian operating entity while positioning potential eligibility for Australia's 43.5% R&D Tax Incentive program for qualifying research and development activities. The initiative also supports preparation for submission to a Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) and progression through the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) pathway, while aligning with financial governance practices, regulatory compliance requirements, and public-company reporting standards. Together, these steps provide scalable operational infrastructure designed to support the Company's current clinical objectives and potential future global expansion.

Australia offers a streamlined pathway for early-phase clinical trials, including the Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) scheme, efficient ethics approval processes, and a globally recognized regulatory environment. Onco-Innovations' strategy is designed to leverage these advantages while maintaining rigorous scientific, operational, and governance standards as the Company advances its development program.

The engagement with RDI Partners supports disciplined financial oversight as the Company advances its Phase I program, including structured documentation and eligibility assessment related to Australian R&D tax incentives, compliance oversight for qualifying clinical and development expenditures, and financial modeling aligned with Phase I burn-rate management. These measures are intended to support efficient deployment of capital while maintaining regulatory integrity as Onco-Innovations progresses toward clinical activation. The establishment of ONCO AU further complements the Company's previously announced clinical engagement with Avance Clinical (see Company press release dated August 4, 2025) for planned Phase I trial execution in Australia.

"The execution of our engagement with RDI Partners and the establishment of ONCO AU reflect disciplined preparation as we further our plans towards First-in-Human development. Australia offers an attractive regulatory and financial environment for early-stage oncology trials, and this initiative strengthens our ability to execute efficiently, responsibly, and with strong governance," Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

The Company also announces that it has engaged, with immediate effect, MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (business address: Saarlandstraße 28 58511 Lüdenscheid, Germany, email: info@mcsmarket.de; telephone: +491772481220; and website: www.mcsmarket.de) ("MCS") for the provision of a range of online marketing services, including campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the "Services"). The Services are expected to run until July 30, 2026, or budget exhaustion. The Company has paid MCS EUR 213,000 for the Services, and notes that such amount is equivalent to an amount that MCS had previously returned to the Company in respect of unspent funds from a prior engagement (please see the Company's news release dated January 21, 2026). Compensation for the Services is fixed and not tied to market performance, and no securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation. The Services will be executed via digital channels, including Google Ads and native advertising.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including (but not limited to) in relation to: the Company's ability to carry out its planned research and development activities in Australia or elsewhere; its ability to further pursue or initiate human or other further clinical trials; and its ability to qualify for or maintain any favorable treatment for research and development activities. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onco-innovations-executes-engagement-agreement-with-rdi-partners-and-1155816