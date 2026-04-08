

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The RBNZ is widely expected to keep its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 2.25 percent.



South Korea will release February figures for its current account; in January, the current account surplus was $13.26 billion.



Japan will see February figures for its current account; in January, the current account surplus was 942 billion yen.



Hong Kong will see March results for its private sector PMI from S&P Global; in February, the index score was 53.3.



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