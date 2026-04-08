

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 3.933 trillion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That exceeded forecasts for 3.549 trillion yen and was up from the downwardly revised 931 billion yen surplus in January (originally 942 billion yen).



Exports were up 2.8 percent on year at 9.372 trillion yen and imports rose an annual 9.7 percent to 9.104 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 267.6 billion yen.



The capital account saw a deficit of 29.6 billion yen and the financial account had a surplus of 4.242 trillion yen.



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