Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: 0N8) (the "Company" or "TICO") announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), the Company is issuing the following press release related to its promotional activities.

The Company previously engaged Nordcore Media LLC ("Nordcore") pursuant to a promotional services agreement valued at approximately US$250,000 (the "Agreement") to provide investor relations and promotional services on behalf of the Company.

Following its review, the BCSC identified promotional articles (the "Promotions") disseminated on behalf of the Company through its engagement with Nordcore, and RMK Marketing Inc., a third-party engaged by Nordcore.

At the request of the BCSC, the Company has removed the specified content identified by the BCSC from the Promotions and to cease further public circulation of such materials in their current form. The Company has also initiated a review of its investor relations and promotional materials to ensure compliance with applicable securities laws, including National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Company acknowledges that certain statements contained in the Promotions may have been exaggerated, unbalanced, speculative, and/or misleading, and did not present a balanced view of the Company's business and stage of development. In particular, the Promotions included statements that:

suggested that the Company is positioned to address global supply shortages of critical minerals or is centrally positioned within significant industry developments;

implied a high likelihood of value appreciation or significant returns associated with the Company's projects;

compared the Company to more advanced issuers or nearby projects in a manner that could imply similar outcomes; and

did not clearly indicate that the Promotions were issued on behalf of the Company.

The Company wishes to clarify that such statements should not be relied upon and are not supported by the Company's current stage of development.

The Company is an early-stage mineral exploration developer and has not yet completed sufficient exploration work to define any mineral resources on its properties. TICO's current activities are focused on evaluation, early-stage exploration planning, and corporate development. There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of mineral resources or that any of the Company's properties will be developed into producing mines.

Further, certain statements contained in the Promotions also constituted scientific or technical disclosure regarding mineral projects that were not prepared, reviewed, or approved by a "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101). The Company confirms that it will ensure that all future scientific and technical disclosure is based on information prepared, supervised or approved by a qualified person and will include the required disclosure regarding such qualified person in accordance with NI 43-101.

The Company acknowledges its responsibility for disclosure made on its behalf and is committed to ensuring that all future communications provide balanced, factual and non-misleading information regarding its business, properties and prospects.

Disclaimers

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "target", "forecast", "may", "will", "would", "could" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's commitment to ensuring future investor relations and promotional materials comply with applicable securities laws, including NI 43-101; the Company's intention to ensure all future scientific and technical disclosure is prepared, supervised or approved by a qualified person; the Company's exploration plans and development strategy; and the Company's ability to define mineral resources or develop its properties into producing mines. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to achieve and maintain regulatory compliance; general market conditions; commodity prices; availability of financing; and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. While the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; changes in capital market conditions; the ability of the Company to obtain financing on acceptable terms; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; regulatory and permitting risks; operational risks; and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291571

Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.