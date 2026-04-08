Panther Minerals Inc.: Panther Minerals Announces Appointment of Rick Mah to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals"or the "Company") (CSE:PURR)(OTCQB:GLIOF)(FWB:2BC), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rick Mah, CPA, CFA, to its Board of Directors, effective March 29, 2026.

Mr. Mah was recently appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary on March 17, 2026. He brings more than 25 years of corporate finance experience across public and private companies, with deep expertise in capital markets, financial reporting, and strategic transactions. Mr. Mah has supported financing initiatives raising in excess of $700 million and has been involved in transactions ranging from early-stage financings to multi-billion-dollar strategic initiatives.

In addition to his role with the Company, Mr. Mah currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Arctic Fox Lithium Corp. and as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of UraniumX Discovery Corp. His extensive experience with publicly listed issuers and strong background in governance and financial oversight will be a valuable addition to the Company's Board as it continues to advance its strategic objectives.

The Company also announces that Mr. David Beck has resigned as a director of the Company, March 29, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Beck for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality precious and base metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Panther Minerals trades on the CSE under the symbol PURR, on the OTCQB under the symbol GLIOF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2BC.

PANTHER MINERALS INC.

Ram Kumar, CEO and Director

For more information, please call 877-305-4150, email info@pantherminerals.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, the Company's strategic direction, and its future business objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets; reliance on key personnel; and changes in laws, regulations, and regulatory policies. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Panther Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/panther-minerals-announces-appointment-of-rick-mah-to-board-of-directors-1155850