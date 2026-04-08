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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 03:06 Uhr
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Finastra and Marketnode transform credit agreement onboarding through AI

The partnership was formed to address long-standing operational challenges faced by lenders, where credit agreement onboarding has traditionally involved manual data entry, fragmented processes, and operational risks. By combining Marketnode's advanced document extraction capabilities with Loan IQ's robust syndicated and bilateral loan servicing infrastructure, the partners are transforming a previously labor-intensive workflow into an automated, accurate, and seamless digital experience.

"Automation and intelligent data processing are key to modernizing lending operations," said Andrew Bateman, EVP of Lending at Finastra. "Through this collaboration, we are extending Loan IQ's capabilities to help financial institutions reduce manual processes, improve data accuracy, and accelerate the onboarding of credit agreements. The result is a faster path to revenue recognition and greater scalability for lenders worldwide."

Marketnode's Smartflow technology uses LLM/OCR and AI/ML to interpret both structured and unstructured data in complex credit documentation. When integrated with Loan IQ Nexus Build's APIs, these capabilities allow banks to automatically map extracted data into Loan IQ and rapidly set up deals in the system. The combined solution can reduce processing time from two hours to just 10 minutes, significantly cutting operational overhead while enhancing accuracy and compliance.

Rehan Ahmed, CEO at Marketnode, said: "Our partnership with Finastra addresses a pivotal shift in how financial institutions approach credit operations. Integrating Marketnode's AI-powered automation within Loan IQ's trusted global infrastructure enables nimble, intelligent and resilient operations at scale, in a truly digital format. This reshapes how institutions manage the end-to-end lifecycle from origination to distribution, providing them with the tools to help navigate an increasingly complex credit landscape."

The complementary solution supports both on-premise and private cloud deployment. The current configuration is hosted on Microsoft Azure, giving banks access to always-on infrastructure, real-time workflow integration, scalable AI and ML processing, and secure encrypted data exchange between Marketnode and Loan IQ. This cloud-ready architecture also reduces banks' infrastructure overhead while aligning with broader cloud transformation strategies across the financial sector.

Together, Finastra and Marketnode are redefining what is possible in corporate lending by introducing a fully automated, cloud-ready workflow that dramatically accelerates processing time, reduces manual error, and sets a new standard for digital loan servicing in the industry.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Marketnode

Marketnode, backed by Euroclear, HSBC, SGX Group and Temasek, is Asia-Pacific's trusted and neutral digital market infrastructure (DMI) operator. Our DMI spans four key pillars: data services, transaction management, digital transfer agency and tokenisation with distribution support - across anchor asset classes such as credit, funds, and structured products. Marketnode's modular suite of solutions provides the financial ecosystem with a ready-to-use infrastructure built on blockchain, enabling institutions to enhance their operational performance, accelerate time to market and capture new business opportunities. For more information: www.marketnode.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2950158/Finastra_X_Marketnode.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finastra-and-marketnode-transform-credit-agreement-onboarding-through-ai-302734628.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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