

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data. Economists expect orders to grow 3.0 percent on a monthly basis in February, reversing a drop of 11.1 percent in January.



In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are forecast to rise at a pace of 1.5 percent on a yearly basis in March, following an increase of 1.3 percent in February.



At 2.30 am ET, consumer prices, retail sales and industrial production figures are due from Hungary.



At 2.45 am ET, the customs office releases French foreign trade data. The trade deficit is seen widening to EUR 2.3 billion in February from EUR 1.8 billion in January. Also, current account data is due from France.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction PMI survey results. At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global construction PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the construction PMI to fall to 43.6 in March from 44.5 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales and producer prices data. Sales are forecast to fall 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in February, following a 0.1 percent drop in January. Producer prices are expected to decline 3.0 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.1 percent fall in January.



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