Oscillate Plc - Result of WRAP Retail Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 WHICH FORMS PART OF THE LAWS OF ENGLAND AND WALES PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR"). UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE WITHIN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

8 April 2026

Oscillate PLC

(" Oscillate" or the " Company")

Result of WRAP Retail Offer

Oscillate Plc, a company focused on building an independent copper and future metals developer, is pleased to confirm, further to the announcements made on 1 April 2026, the result of its retail offer via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform (" WRAP") (" WRAP Retail Offer") at the Issue Price of 22.5 pence per WRAP Retail Offer Share. The Company announces that it has raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately £33,787 pursuant to the WRAP Retail Offer. Accordingly, the Company will issue a total of 150,167 WRAP Retail Offer Shares at the Issue Price pursuant to the WRAP Retail Offer.

In total, subject to Admission to AIM, the Placing and Subscription and the WRAP Retail Offer have raised gross proceeds of approximately £2.95 million for the Company.

CEO Robin Birchall commented:

"We are delighted to have received this additional funding support. Retail shareholders are valuable to us, which is why it was important that we included a retail offer as part of the fundraise. We look forward to putting these funds to good use as we seek to prove the potential value of our prospective exploration tenements in Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire. We would like to thank all participants for supporting our plan to create a mid-cap copper and future-metals exploration and development group."

Admission to AIM

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the WRAP Retail Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (" Admission"). Admission is expected to become effective on or around 27 April 2026.

The WRAP Retail Offer Shares to be issued pursuant to the WRAP Retail Offer will be issued free of all liens, charges and encumbrances and will, on Admission, rank pari passuin all respects with the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing, the Subscription and the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

The Company's LEI is 213800OGUKNP4BM2CS88.

Terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Company's announcement released at 9:35 am 1 April 2026.

Oscillate PLC/ Serval Resources Robin Birchall Cathy Malins robin.birchall@servalresources.com +44 (0) 7711 313 019 cathy.malins@servalresources.com +44 (0) 7876 796 629 AlbR Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) +44 (0) 207 469 0930 SP Angel (Corporate Broker) Richard Morrison Charlie Bouverat +44 (0) 203 470 0470 Tavistock Communications (PR) Charles Vivian Eliza Logan +44 (0) 20 7920 3150 servalresources@tavistock.co.uk Winterflood Retail Access Platform Sophia Bechev, Kaitlan Billings WRAP@winterflood.com +44 (0) 20 3100 0214

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at https://oscillateplc.com/ , and from admission at https://servalresources.com/

This announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, the information in the "Important Notices" section of the announcement should be read and understood.

Important Notices

The content of this announcement has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of the Company.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into or from the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia (the " United States" or " US")), Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, any member state of the EEA or any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for Ordinary Shares in any such jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

WRAP is a proprietary technology platform owned and operated by Winterflood Securities Ltd (registered address at Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3GA; FRN 141455). Winterflood Securities Ltd (" Winterflood") is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for the Company and for no-one else and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this announcement) as its client in relation to the WRAP Retail Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients, nor for providing advice in connection with the WRAP Retail Offer, Admission and the other arrangements referred to in this announcement.

The value of Ordinary Shares and the income from them is not guaranteed and can fall as well as rise due to stock market movements. When you sell your investment, you may get back less than you originally invested. Figures refer to past performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

Certain statements in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements which are based on the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and dividend policy and the development of the industries in which the Company's businesses operate to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given those risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The Company and Winterflood expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results or any change in the assumptions, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by the Financial Conduct Authority, the London Stock Exchange or applicable law.

The information in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. None of Winterflood or any of its affiliates, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to this announcement, including the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of the announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Winterflood and its affiliates, accordingly disclaim all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

Any indication in this announcement of the price at which the Ordinary Shares have been bought or sold in the past cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. No statement in this announcement is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings or target dividend per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or dividends per share of the Company.

Neither the content of the Company's website (or any other website) nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement. The WRAP Retail Offer Shares to be issued or sold pursuant to the WRAP Retail Offer will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange.

SP Angel, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting Nominated Adviser to the Company in connection with the Placing. SP Angel has not authorised the contents of, or any part of, this announcement, and no liability whatsoever is accepted by SP Angel for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in this announcement or for the omission of any material information. The responsibilities of SP Angel as the Company's Nominated Adviser under the Market Rules for Companies and the Market Rules for Nominated Advisers are owed solely to London Stock Exchange plc and are not owed to the Company or to any director or shareholder of the Company or any other person, in respect of its decision to acquire shares in the capital of the Company in reliance on any part of this announcement, or otherwise.

AlbR Capital Limited ("AlbR Capital") is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom. AlbR Capital is acting solely as broker exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the Placing and the contents of this Announcement and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this Announcement) as its client in relation to the Placing or the contents of this Announcement nor will it be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this Announcement. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on AlbR Capital by FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder, AlbR Capital accepts no responsibility whatsoever, and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, for the Placing or the contents of this Announcement including its accuracy, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by it, or on behalf of it, the Company or any other person, in connection with the Company and the contents of this Announcement, whether as to the past or the future. AlbR Capital accordingly disclaims all and any liability whatsoever, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise (save as referred to above), which it might otherwise have in respect of the contents of this Announcement or any such statement.