

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rémy Cointreau SA (REMYY), a French producer and distributor of wines and spirits, on Wednesday outlined a broad transformation plan aimed at strengthening value creation and improving operational efficiency, alongside announcing a series of organizational changes under Chief Executive Officer Franck Marilly.



The group said the plan will be driven by five strategic levers, including enhancing the efficiency of its distribution network, refining revenue growth management, optimizing advertising and promotion investments, streamlining procurement, and simplifying its organizational structure to accelerate execution and decision-making.



A new Steering Committee within the Executive Committee has now been formed, comprising key functions reporting directly to the CEO.



Luca Marotta has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer while retaining oversight of Finance, IT and Legal. Ian McLernon becomes Group Chief Markets Officer, overseeing all regions including a newly created Emerging Markets division. Mélanie Bulourde and Clarisse Petit will serve as Group Chief Operations & CSR Officer and Group Chief Human Resources Officer, respectively, while the role of Chief Brands Officer will be filled at a later stage, with Marilly assuming the function in the interim.



The Executive Committee has also been expanded with the creation of a Prestige Division covering brands such as Louis XIII, Telmont and Maison Psyché, and the introduction of a Chief Transformation Officer role for the duration of the plan.



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