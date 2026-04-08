

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback fell to 5-day lows of 1.1605 against the euro and 1.3300 against the pound.



The greenback dropped to 159.46 against the yen, from an early 8-day high of 160.03.



The greenback edged down to 0.7973 against the franc.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 1.43 against the pound, 150.00 against the yen and 0.76 against the franc.



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