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WKN: A1CVRD | ISIN: MXP100901018 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO BAFAR SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO BAFAR SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 03:36 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Grupo Bafar, S.A.B de C.V.: Grupo Bafar Announces Strategic Investment in Ciemsa Foodservice to Accelerate Growth in the Premium Institutional Market

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bafar (BIVA: BAFARB) today announced the formalization of a strategic investment in the company Ciemsa Foodservice, initially executed on April 1, 2026. This transaction aligns with the Group's broader expansion and consolidation objectives, aimed at transforming the Mexican foodservice segment.

The central vision behind this integration is to firmly establish Bafar Alimentos as the leading benchmark within Mexico's premium foodservice sector. To achieve this milestone, the company's strategy is built upon three fundamental pillars:

  • Capabilities Synergy: Integrating Ciemsa's specialized service model and personalized customer care with the robust productive infrastructure and operational strength of Bafar Alimentos.

  • Multi-Category Portfolio: Enhancing the commercial offering through a comprehensive multi-protein and multi-brand value proposition designed to address complex market needs.

  • Logistics Optimization: Maximizing the efficiency of the distribution network to guarantee superior coverage, enhanced agility, and closer proximity to the end customer.

The successful incorporation of Ciemsa Foodservice into Bafar Alimentos will drive significant progress toward consolidating the company's leadership position within the Mexican foodservice channel. Furthermore, it reaffirms Grupo Bafar's ongoing commitment to sustainable growth and service innovation within the broader food industry.

About Grupo Bafar:

Grupo Bafar is a 100% Mexican company that has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1996. Its Food Division is one of the country's leading producers and distributors of meat and dairy products. Additionally, the company participates in the real estate sector through Fibra Nova, as well as in the financial services and agribusiness sectors, primarily focused on nut production. With 40 years of experience, it has a presence throughout Mexico and the southern United States.

Contact for investors:
Luis Carlos Piñon Reza
lpinon@bafar.com.mx


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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