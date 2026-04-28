Grupo Bafar, S.A.B de C.V.: Grupo Bafar Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bafar, S.A.B. de C.V. (BIVA: BAFARB), a leading company and benchmark in the food sector natwide, has announced its results for the first quarter of 2026, highlighting sustained growth driven by innovation, digitalization and expansion strategies in all its divisions.

First Quarter 2026 Results

Net Sales: 8,665.8 million pesos, up 12%

Operating profit: 1,369.3 million pesos, with an operating margin of 15.8%

EBITDA: 1,676.7 million pesos, up 29.5%

Net income: 935.1 million pesos, with a net margin of 10.8%

During this quarter, Grupo Bafar presented an outstanding performance, reaching sales of $8,665.8 million pesos, which represents a growth of 12% compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by the consolidation of new openings, the operational maturation of its own stores and a higher share of products with higher added value. These results reaffirm the strength of a diversified and resilient business model.

Grupo Bafar's EBITDA for the first quarter grew 29.5%, reaching $1,676.7 million pesos with a margin of 19.3%, reflecting a strategic execution focused on strengthening our digital and operational capabilities. We consolidated the Super App in the Retail channel, expanding our value proposition with credit and loyalty solutions, and we continue to expand the commercial network with the opening of new stores. We advanced in innovation and technology through the launch of the Innovation Hub, a key piece to strengthen our processes, as well as the digitization of manufacturing lines, laying solid foundations for greater efficiency and future scalability.

During the quarter, Bafar Alimentos, a subsidiary of Grupo Bafar, reported sales of $7,916.6 million pesos, an increase of 8.2%, mainly driven by the opening of its own stores, in particular the Carnemart model, and a strategy focused on higher value-added products. Operating profit grew 13.4% and EBITDA reached $1,021.4 million pesos, with a margin of 12.9%, as a result of a more efficient operation.

Fibra Nova maintained a solid growth rate with revenues of $396.7 million pesos, an increase of 2.5% compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by new leases. EBITDA reached $412.3 million, with a margin of 104%. FFO stood at $374.4 million, with a margin of 98.2%, demonstrating its ability to generate value in a sustained manner.

The financial division reinforced its position as a support platform for SMEs, achieving a placement of $1,341.6 million pesos. This result reflects a stable demand for our financing and factoring schemes, as well as a disciplined origination aligned with the needs of our business partners, prioritizing the quality and sustainability of the portfolio.

During the first quarter, the agro-industrial division, through the wine industry, reached an important milestone in the bottling of various grape varieties that will allow for high-quality bottling products. Additionally, we continue to increase the volume of walnuts harvested on our walnut ranches, accompanied by strong investments in technification of irrigation systems for water savings and energy efficiency, which will allow us to have state-of-the-art technology, very differentiated within the agro-industrial sector in Mexico.

At the end of the first quarter of 2026, capital investments amounted to $2,122.6 million pesos, of which 58.65% were allocated to Bafar Alimentos, highlighting the development of new distribution centers in El Paso, Texas, and La Paz, Baja California Sur, as well as the expansion of CEDIS in Chihuahua. These facilities incorporate state-of-the-art technology, strengthening the Group's logistics capacity for the consumer and retail sector.

In addition, the opening of its own stores was accelerated as part of the strategic expansion in retail, in line with the transversal digitalization and automation projects in all divisions. In the real estate division with Fibra Nova, the investment was mainly concentrated in the development of the 37 hectares of Parque Juárez II and the continuity of Parque Norte in Chihuahua capital, as part of the execution of the Fibra Nova development pipeline.

These initiatives are part of a growth strategy executed with financial discipline, supported by a balanced combination of equity capital and external financing, prioritizing sustained progress without compromising the Group's soundness.

"At Grupo Bafar we continue to strengthen a high-performance approach focused on operational discipline, continuous innovation and sustained value generation. The results achieved demonstrate the strength of our business model and the ability of our team to adapt and take advantage of opportunities in a constantly evolving environment. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive forward our strategic divisions, prioritizing high-impact initiatives that allow us to maintain profitable growth and sustainable value creation over the long term."

- Eugenio Baeza, CEO of Grupo Bafar

For more information:

Luis Carlos Piñón Reza

lpinon@bafar.com.mx

ir@bafar.com.mx

https://ri.bafar.investorcloud3.net/