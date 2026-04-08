Yimutian Inc. Reports Record Harvest Results at Wozhongtian AI-Enabled Demonstration Farms, Advancing Digital Agriculture Platform Expansion

BEIJING, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yimutian Inc. ("Yimutian" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: YMT), a leading agricultural digital service company in China, today announced record harvest results at its Wozhongtian digital farming demonstration bases in Guangdong Province and provided an update on the commercial expansion of the Wozhongtian model.

At the Company's Wozhongtian digital potato base in Zhanjiang, Guangdong, peak yields in the current harvest season exceeded 7,500 jin per mu (approximately 8.4 metric tons per acre), establishing an all-time production record across Guangdong and Guangxi provinces. All harvested product meets export-grade quality and residue standards, with shipments already underway to Japan and South Korea, and a large-grade commodity rate exceeding 90%. Since commencing operations in 2022, the Zhanjiang base has expanded 30-fold in size to 10,000 mu (approximately 1,650 acres), making it one of the largest single-operator potato production sites in southern China. The Company believes these results demonstrate that the Wozhongtian model is replicable, scalable and capable of generating consistent and measurable improvements in agricultural productivity.

"These results reflect the commercial validation of our AI-enabled farming model," said Jinhong Deng, Founder and Chairman of Yimutian. "By deploying integrated digital systems, standardized agronomic inputs and intelligent farm management at scale, we are delivering measurable improvements in yield, quality and supply chain efficiency - outcomes we believe are directly translatable to shareholder value as we expand the platform."

The Wozhongtian framework deploys an end-to-end digital infrastructure stack - including IoT sensors for real-time soil and atmospheric monitoring, AI-assisted agronomic decision systems, automated precision fertigation and drone-based crop protection - that enables large-scale farming operations to be managed with precision and consistency of controlled-environment production. At the Company's Maoming Beibei squash base, a fully automated drip irrigation and fertigation system delivers identical water volumes and fertilizer concentrations simultaneously across contiguous large-area blocks, dynamically adjusting inputs in response to real-time sensor data throughout each growth stage. Wozhongtian farms additionally implement a proprietary soil health program integrating advanced organic conditioning agents and compound microbial biofertilizers validated under national agricultural R&D programs, reducing dependence on synthetic chemicals while strengthening the Company's premium positioning with quality-sensitive domestic and export buyers.

Post-harvest operations are fully industrialized, with automated sorting lines operating 24 hours a day, 10,000-tonne cold-chain storage and integrated packaging services that provide institutional buyers with a one-stop procurement solution. The Company's "northern seed, southern cultivation" off-season production model supplies fresh potatoes during winter and spring - periods of structurally limited domestic supply - providing a pricing and market-access advantage that management views as a durable commercial differentiator.

Yimutian intends to accelerate Wozhongtian expansion across additional regions and crop categories, leveraging its proprietary Tianji big-data system for crop selection, demand forecasting and agronomic optimization. "Each new base deployment further validates our model and contributes to a proprietary dataset that continuously improves the performance of our AI systems - creating compounding advantages over time," Mr. Deng added.

About Yimutian Inc:

Yimutian Inc, is a leading agricultural B2B platform in mainland China. Over a decade, the company has been dedicated to digitalizing China's agricultural product supply chain infrastructure to streamline the agricultural product transaction process, and making it efficient, transparent, secure, and convenient.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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