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WKN: 570796 | ISIN: NO0003096208 | Ticker-Symbol: Z1L
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 10:19
4,536 Euro
+1,48 % +0,066
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5364,54410:29
4,5364,54410:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 06:36 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q1 2026

HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q1 2026 was 39,900 GWT, compared to 38,200 GWT in Q1 2025.

These figures exclude harvest volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes by region for Q1 2026 (Q1 2025), measured in 1,000 GWT:

  • Lerøy Aurora: 8.3 (7.1)
  • Lerøy Midt: 16.0 (16.4)
  • Lerøy Sjøtroll: 15.7 of which 6.1 were trout (14.8 of which 9.5 were trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes in Lerøy Havfisk, measured in 1,000 tonnes:

  • Q1 2026: 14.3 of which 2.7 were cod
  • Q1 2025: 19.0 of which 3.6 were cod

The complete Q1 2026 report will be released on 12 May at 06:30 CET

Queries may be addressed to the company's CFO, Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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