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WKN: A3CMPQ | ISIN: SE0015949037 | Ticker-Symbol: 61B
Tradegate
07.04.26 | 15:46
1,920 Euro
-1,54 % -0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIMSTADEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIMSTADEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9702,03010:27
1,9801,99010:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Heimstaden AB (publ) Signs Divestment of Danish Development Project to Tishman Speyer

Heimstaden AB (publ) ("Heimstaden") has entered into agreement to divest its development asset Else Sørensens Vej 25-33A, Rødovre in Greater Copenhagen ("ESV") to Tishman Speyer, a global real estate developer, owner, operator, and investment manager, through a sale of all the shares in Heimstaden ESV 25-35 ApS. Closing is expected in Q2 2027.

Christian Fladeland, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer, comments:

- "The sale of ESV strengthens our cash position and marks another step in our ongoing deleveraging efforts. It also underlines Heimstaden's strong industrial track record of developing high-quality residential assets".

Contact
Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations, +45 21 30 94 89, media@heimstaden.com
Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 948 94 196, ir@heimstaden.com

About
Heimstaden is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with around 158,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 324 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at www.heimstadenab.com. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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