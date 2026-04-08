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WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475 | Ticker-Symbol: AOMD
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 10:08
25,290 Euro
+3,86 % +0,940
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALSTOM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALSTOM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,26025,28010:30
25,27025,29010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 08:36 Uhr
57 Leser
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Alstom S.A.: Alstom signs a new Signalling contract in Europe

08 April 2026 - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, is pleased to announce that it has received a Signalling contract in the Europe region for approximately €295 million.

This order was booked in Alstom's Q4 2025/2026 fiscal year.

Alstom is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.



About Alstom
Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a
complete range of future-ready solutions - from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems,
end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 86,000 people in 63 countries, Alstom brings
together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with
our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €18.5 billion for the
fiscal year ending 31 March 2025.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.
ContactsPress
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com



Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com



Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com









-
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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