Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 12.5% in Colombia and decreased by 2.4% in Mexico and 2.3% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2026 reached a total of 6.6 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.6% compared to March 2025.
Passenger traffic showed a year-on-year increase of 12.5% in Colombia and decreased 2.4% in Mexico and 2.3% in Puerto Rico. Traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 12.3% in domestic traffic and 13.2% in international traffic. Mexico reported declines of 4.0% in international traffic and 0.1% in domestic traffic, while in Puerto Rico international traffic increased 1.0% and domestic traffic declined 2.7%.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from March 1 to March 31, 2026, and from March 1 to March 31, 2025. During 2025, Easter Week took place from April 13 to April 20, while this year it took place from March 29 to April 5. Transit and general aviation passengers are only excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2024
2025
Mexico
3,902,720
3,809,310
(2.4)
10,945,137
10,937,975
(0.1)
Domestic Traffic
1,593,163
1,590,992
(0.1)
4,580,484
4,545,394
(0.8)
International Traffic
2,309,557
2,218,318
(4.0)
6,364,653
6,392,581
0.4
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,323,498
1,292,943
(2.3)
3,608,582
3,529,798
(2.2)
Domestic Traffic
1,189,079
1,157,220
(2.7)
3,227,246
3,141,313
(2.7)
International Traffic
134,419
135,723
1.0
381,336
388,485
1.9
Colombia
1,319,997
1,484,950
12.5
4,046,354
4,493,218
11.0
Domestic Traffic
1,020,202
1,145,690
12.3
3,078,656
3,451,434
12.1
International Traffic
299,795
339,260
13.2
967,698
1,041,784
7.7
Total Traffic
6,546,215
6,587,203
0.6
18,600,073
18,960,991
1.9
Domestic Traffic
3,802,444
3,893,902
2.4
10,886,386
11,138,141
2.3
International Traffic
2,743,771
2,693,301
(1.8)
7,713,687
7,822,850
1.4
Mexico Passenger Traffic
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,593,163
1,590,992
(0.1)
4,580,484
4,545,394
(0.8)
CUN
Cancun
794,115
747,556
(5.9)
2,287,768
2,121,630
(7.3)
CZM
Cozumel
16,421
19,199
16.9
52,559
56,761
8.0
HUX
Huatulco
53,880
52,484
(2.6)
160,129
153,222
(4.3)
MID
Merida
280,523
309,513
10.3
807,366
896,902
11.1
MTT
Minatitlan
12,778
11,840
(7.3)
36,336
32,572
(10.4)
OAX
Oaxaca
136,403
130,925
(4.0)
391,012
379,188
(3.0)
TAP
Tapachula
44,434
42,209
(5.0)
129,462
123,865
(4.3)
VER
Veracruz
140,281
152,061
8.4
383,896
420,848
9.6
VSA
Villahermosa
114,328
125,205
9.5
331,956
360,406
8.6
International Traffic
2,309,557
2,218,318
(4.0)
6,364,653
6,392,581
0.4
CUN
Cancun
2,142,355
2,054,234
(4.1)
5,897,448
5,911,466
0.2
CZM
Cozumel
56,983
53,059
(6.9)
150,667
146,277
(2.9)
HUX
Huatulco
27,430
29,635
8.0
80,426
89,596
11.4
MID
Merida
39,066
41,830
7.1
111,751
121,989
9.2
MTT
Minatitlan
604
639
5.8
1,820
2,030
11.5
OAX
Oaxaca
26,427
20,510
(22.4)
74,635
68,330
(8.4)
TAP
Tapachula
2,472
2,336
(5.5)
5,584
6,323
13.2
VER
Veracruz
10,887
11,914
9.4
33,201
36,221
9.1
VSA
Villahermosa
3,333
4,161
24.8
9,121
10,349
13.5
Traffic Total Mexico
3,902,720
3,809,310
(2.4)
10,945,137
10,937,975
(0.1)
CUN
Cancun
2,936,470
2,801,790
(4.6)
8,185,216
8,033,096
(1.9)
CZM
Cozumel
73,404
72,258
(1.6)
203,226
203,038
(0.1)
HUX
Huatulco
81,310
82,119
1.0
240,555
242,818
0.9
MID
Merida
319,589
351,343
9.9
919,117
1,018,891
10.9
MTT
Minatitlan
13,382
12,479
(6.7)
38,156
34,602
(9.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
162,830
151,435
(7.0)
465,647
447,518
(3.9)
TAP
Tapachula
46,906
44,545
(5.0)
135,046
130,188
(3.6)
VER
Veracruz
151,168
163,975
8.5
417,097
457,069
9.6
VSA
Villahermosa
117,661
129,366
9.9
341,077
370,755
8.7
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
SJU Total
1,323,498
1,292,943
(2.3)
3,608,582
3,529,798
(2.2)
Domestic Traffic
1,189,079
1,157,220
(2.7)
3,227,246
3,141,313
(2.7)
International Traffic
134,419
135,723
1.0
381,336
388,485
1.9
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2025
2026
2025
2026
Domestic Traffic
1,020,202
1,145,690
12.3
3,078,656
3,451,434
12.1
MDE
Rionegro
770,416
865,229
12.3
2,317,847
2,635,778
13.7
EOH
Medellin
91,152
94,536
3.7
273,442
272,660
(0.3)
MTR
Monteria
109,026
136,774
25.5
350,626
403,189
15.0
APO
Carepa
15,167
16,480
8.7
40,163
44,887
11.8
UIB
Quibdo
27,064
30,571
13.0
78,443
88,341
12.6
CZU
Corozal
7,377
2,100
(71.5)
18,135
6,579
(63.7)
International Traffic
299,795
339,260
13.2
967,698
1,041,784
7.7
MDE
Rionegro
299,795
339,260
13.2
967,698
1,041,784
7.7
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,319,997
1,484,950
12.5
4,046,354
4,493,218
11.0
MDE
Rionegro
1,070,211
1,204,489
12.5
3,285,545
3,677,562
11.9
EOH
Medellin
91,152
94,536
3.7
273,442
272,660
(0.3)
MTR
Monteria
109,026
136,774
25.5
350,626
403,189
15.0
APO
Carepa
15,167
16,480
8.7
40,163
44,887
11.8
UIB
Quibdo
27,064
30,571
13.0
78,443
88,341
12.6
CZU
Corozal
7,377
2,100
(71.5)
18,135
6,579
(63.7)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeast of Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.
ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has a track record of outperforming U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.
Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.